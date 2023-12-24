5 realistic landing spots for De'Andre Hunter amid Hawks guard’s trade rumors

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter could be heading to the trading block as per recent rumors. The fifth-year player has garnered himself a reputation as a defensive-minded wing who can shoot the three. Hunter has spent his entire five-year career with the Hawks.

He's averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24 games while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep. The most intriguing thing about him is the great defence he provides and his size and length.

Hunter was the fourth pick of the 2019 draft and is in his first season of a four-year contract extension worth a guaranteed $90 million. Let's look at suitable destinations for the 26 year old forward.

Potential realistic landing spots for De'Andre Hunter

Here are five options:

#1 Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are in the position they are in solely because of Luka Doncic's skills and basketball wizardiness. However, nothing is enough to overshadow their glaring lack of two-way players.

De'Andre Hunter would help alleviate some of their defensive problems while also contributing to their offense. His size would be a deterrent in the wing, and his shooting would be a nice addition, giving the Mavs the two-way player they have been looking for.

#2 Memphis Grizzlies

De'Andre Hunter to Grizzlies

It seems the Memphis Grizzlies are having a tough time replacing wingman Dillon Brooks who they allowed to walk in the offseason. Memphis is looking for another two-way player to help fuel their dire-looking season.

De'Andre Hunter would instantly be a superior player than what they are now fielding in the wing defensively. He would help shore up their defence lines, add shooting and provide more depth.

A trio of Hunter, Marcus Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr. would be able to defend the best offenses in the league.

#3 Sacramento Kings

De'Andre Hunter to the Kings

The Sacramento Kings have a reliable small forward in Keegan Murray, but they must back up the position even more to give them flexibility and depth.

Harrison Barnes, Kessler Edwards, Trey Lyles and Kevin Huerter are capable of giving what Sacramento needs, but they are not consistent, so De'Andre Hunter would help with that.

The Kings cannot afford to keep faltering in the playoffs. They need a deep postseason run, and they need it now. Adding tons of depth in an era where injuries sometimes dictate who wins or loses is a good strategy.

Hunter may not get a lot of minutes, but he would be crucial in case Murray goes down or is out of form.

#4 Indiana Pacers

De'Andre Hunter to the Pacers

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN this month, the Indiana Pacers have been trying to add a two-way wing to their roster.

"They've been aggressive in trying to trade for that big, athletic, two-way wing player that they need to build out this roster," Wojnarowski said of the Pacers.

Indiana has been lacking wing depth for many years since fielding Bojan Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young in the position in the 2018-19 campaign.

De'Andre Hunter is 6-8 with a 225-pound frame, and he can shoot and defend. He would fit like a glove to the Indiana roster.

#5 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been searching for a star for the past few seasons, but if they forego their star search and opts for solid players, Hunter would deserve consideration.

The Knicks got a front-row look at Hunter's offensive abilities in their visit to Atlanta in October, Hunter scored a season-high 27 points in the 126-120 New York victory.

Hunter's defensive prowess and shot-making are exactly what the Knicks need to fortify their squad. His length and size would also fill in the void left after New York traded Obi Toppin.