Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign were supposed to release their much delayed debut album, Vultures, on February 9, 2024 via the ¥ label. However, on the day of the expected release of the album, no release was forthcoming from either artists and their label.

The album had been expected to release at midnight on February 9, 2024, with the duo performing at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, in what was supposed to be a countdown event for the album release.

The non release of the duo's album yet again has since then gone viral and sparked a meme fest on social media, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign failure to release Vultures

Netizens were quick to react to Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's failure to release their debut album once again, taking to social media, particularly X to express themselves.

Most netizens expressed their frustration and sorrow via memes:

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign were originally scheduled to release the album on December 15 2023, but with Nicki Minaj refusing permission to use her sample in the New Body, the album was pushed back to January 12, 2024.

Then in January 2024, it was revealed that the album's music and songs were still being recorded.

Now the album has been pushed back yet again. The album was first revealed to be under work in mid 2023, with a unnamed source close to West stating to NBC on August 25, 2023 that the singer was working on the album and:

"New music is imminent."

Later in the year, Ty Dolla $ign further elaborated on the album on November 12, 2023 while performing at a show:

"I just landed on a flight from Saudi Arabia. I’ve been out there recording a part of my album with my brother Ye, and that’s coming real soon."

Alongside the delay of its release, the album has already been mired in controversy over its cover photo, which is an interposition of the Landscape with Graves painting by Caspar David Friedrich over a black border.

The cover art has drawn comparison to the black metal project Burzum, which is known for its neo-Nazi leanings, as well as direct links to Nazism as well, due to the the fact that the painter in question was a personal favourite of Adolf Hitler, the Fuhrer of the Nazi Third Reich.

Kanye West has continued to invite controversy since then, with the singer wearing a Klu Klux Klan hood to a listening party in Miami for Vultures, Volume One , where he appeared on stage alongside Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Offset and more.

