Kanye West world tour 2024-25: Possible cities, tenative dates & all we know so far 

Kanye West's world tour 2024-25 is tentatively scheduled to be held from June 22, 2024, to February 7, 2025, in venues across mainland United States, Canada, and Mexico in North America, as well as continental Europe, the UK, UAE, Nigeria, Kenya, Australia, and Japan.

While no official announcements have been made so far, tour planning documents obtained by his fans suggest performances could happen in cities such as Toronto, Madrid, Dubai, Tokyo, Melbourne and New York City, among other cities.

This will not be the first time a live performance has been scheduled to be held in 2024 by Kanye West. The singer is scheduled to perform at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois alongside Ty Dolla $ign in anticipation of the release of the debut studio album of the duo, Vultures, Volume One, on February 9, 2024.

Kanye West world tour 2024 -25 tentative dates and venues

Kanye West's upcoming world tour is expected to be in support of the singer and Ty Dolla $ign's upcoming debut album as a duo, Vultures, Volume One. The album was originally supposed to be released on December 15, 2023, but was pushed back due to sampling issues between Nicki Minaj and the singer over a single supposed to be included on the album.

With those sampling issues apparently solved and the album now scheduled to launch on February 9, 2024, Kanye West is apparently planning for a world tour, with a tentative list of tour dates and venues already earmarked.

The current list of tentative dates and venues for the Kanye West world tour 2024-25 is given below:

June 22, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Scotia Bank Arena

June 23, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Scotia Bank Arena

June 27, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center

June 28, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center

June 29, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center

June 30, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center

July 5, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia, US at State Farm Arena

July 6, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia, US at State Farm Arena

July 13, 2024 - Houston, Texas, US at Toyota Center

July 14, 2024 - Houston, Texas, US at Toyota Center

July 19, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center

July 20, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center

July 21, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center

July 5, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center

July 26, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at Crypto Arena

July 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at Crypto Arena

July 5, 2024 - Mexico City (CDMX), Mexico at Arena CDMX

August 17, 2024 - Madrid, Spain at Madrid Arena

August 17, 2024 - Madrid, Spain at Madrid Arena

August 30, 2024 - Cairo, Egypt at Cairo International Stadium

September 5, 2024 - London, UK at London O2

September 6, 2024 - London, UK at London O2

September 7, 2024 - London, UK at London O2

September 8, 2024 - London, UK at London O2

November 29, 2024 - Dubai, UAE at Coca-Cola Arena

November 30, 2024 - Dubai, UAE at Coca-Cola Arena

December 7, 2024 - Nairobi, Kenya at Nyayo International Stadium

December 14, 2024 - Lagos, Nigeria at Eko Energy City

January 11, 2024 - Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

January 12, 2024 - Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

January 24, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

January 25, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

February 7, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome

Aside from the tentative dates, there are also indications that Kanye West, alongside Ty Dolla $ign, are also planning tour performances in more scenic locations, such as the Great Wall of China and the Giza Pyramids in Egypt.