Kanye West world tour 2024-25: Possible cities, tenative dates & all we know so far 

Kanye West's world tour 2024-25 is tentatively scheduled to be held from June 22, 2024, to February 7, 2025, in venues across mainland United States, Canada, and Mexico in North America, as well as continental Europe, the UK, UAE, Nigeria, Kenya, Australia, and Japan.
While no official announcements have been made so far, tour planning documents obtained by his fans suggest performances could happen in cities such as Toronto, Madrid, Dubai, Tokyo, Melbourne and New York City, among other cities.
This will not be the first time a live performance has been scheduled to be held in 2024 by Kanye West. The singer is scheduled to perform at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois alongside Ty Dolla $ign in anticipation of the release of the debut studio album of the duo, Vultures, Volume One, on February 9, 2024.
Kanye West world tour 2024 -25 tentative dates and venues
Kanye West's upcoming world tour is expected to be in support of the singer and Ty Dolla $ign's upcoming debut album as a duo, Vultures, Volume One. The album was originally supposed to be released on December 15, 2023, but was pushed back due to sampling issues between Nicki Minaj and the singer over a single supposed to be included on the album.
With those sampling issues apparently solved and the album now scheduled to launch on February 9, 2024, Kanye West is apparently planning for a world tour, with a tentative list of tour dates and venues already earmarked.
The current list of tentative dates and venues for the Kanye West world tour 2024-25 is given below:
- June 22, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Scotia Bank Arena
- June 23, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Scotia Bank Arena
- June 27, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center
- June 28, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center
- June 29, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center
- June 30, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center
- July 5, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia, US at State Farm Arena
- July 6, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia, US at State Farm Arena
- July 13, 2024 - Houston, Texas, US at Toyota Center
- July 14, 2024 - Houston, Texas, US at Toyota Center
- July 19, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center
- July 20, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center
- July 21, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center
- July 26, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at Crypto Arena
- July 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at Crypto Arena
- August 17, 2024 - Madrid, Spain at Madrid Arena
- August 30, 2024 - Cairo, Egypt at Cairo International Stadium
- September 5, 2024 - London, UK at London O2
- September 6, 2024 - London, UK at London O2
- September 7, 2024 - London, UK at London O2
- September 8, 2024 - London, UK at London O2
- November 29, 2024 - Dubai, UAE at Coca-Cola Arena
- November 30, 2024 - Dubai, UAE at Coca-Cola Arena
- December 7, 2024 - Nairobi, Kenya at Nyayo International Stadium
- December 14, 2024 - Lagos, Nigeria at Eko Energy City
- January 11, 2024 - Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- January 12, 2024 - Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- January 24, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- January 25, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- February 7, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome
Aside from the tentative dates, there are also indications that Kanye West, alongside Ty Dolla $ign, are also planning tour performances in more scenic locations, such as the Great Wall of China and the Giza Pyramids in Egypt.