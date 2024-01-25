“No one knows this man”: Internet roasts Jack Antonoff after Kanye West’s album release coincides with Bleachers’

Jack Antonoff, the lead singer of the rock band Bleachers, was recently under some hot water after he called out Kanye West on his social media account. The singer allegedly roasted the rapper, calling him a "crybaby b*tch."

Bleachers’ self-titled album is set to arrive on March 8, 2024, the same date the second installment of Ye’s planned Vultures trilogy with Ty Dolla $ign is scheduled for release, as per Complex. In a Wednesday, January 24, 204 tweet, the Bleachers frontman did not mince his words, saying:

"Kanye on Bleachers release date is hilarious little crybaby b*tch."

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to troll the 39-year-old, some joking about his popularity being much lesser than that of the West.

Jack Antonoff calls Kanye West a ‘little cry baby' ahead of Vultures release

Jack talks about Kanye and his band's release date's clashing. (Images via X/@jackantonoff)

Jack Antonoff is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He was the guitarist and drummer in the pop rock band Fun before becoming the lead singer of Bleachers. Fun is the band that released the internationally famous song We Are Young, which won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks.

Aside from working on his music, Jack Antonoff has participated as a songwriter and record producer with various artists, including Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Fifth Harmony, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more, as per People.

Meanwhile, the singer recently called out Kanye West for scheduling the second part of his Vultures trilogy on the same date as Bleacher's self-titled fourth album, garnering fans' attention.

The albums are set to come out on March 8, 2024, as per Billboard. The first act of Kanye’s delayed project is scheduled for February 9, while the third is expected to drop on April 5. Vultures was originally supposed to be released in October but continued to get pushed back, first to December and now into February.

Netizens gave their opinions on Jack Antonoff's alleged disrespect towards Kanye West. Some of the reactions are given below.

Jack Antonoff has long been vocal about his distaste for Ye. The producer, who is Jewish, was offended by the rapper's many antisemitic remarks in 2022 that got him dropped from almost every one of his business partnerships, as per Us Weekly.

Antonoff is also close friends with Taylor Swift, who has had issues with Kanye in the past. Their feud dates back to 2009 when Swift was accepting the Best Female Video trophy at the MTV Video Music Awards. West then rushed to the stage and declared Beyoncé should have won instead, as per The New York Post.

This prompted many songs written and sung by both artists, allegedly expressing their point of view, including Ye's track Famous and Taylor's This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things.

While the Bleachers’ fourth studio album hasn’t yet arrived, Jack Antonoff has dropped several singles leading up to its release. In September, he shared the track Modern Girl with his audience, followed by Alma Mater in November.

He also released a song called Tiny Moves last week and shared a music video for the same, starring and directed by his wife, actress Margaret Qualley, as per Billboard.

Ye announced his album Vultures featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Durk, and Bump J last November and dropped a relatively spooky album teaser on Tuesday, January 23, which showed the new release dates, as per Complex.

