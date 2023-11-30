What did Jack Antonoff post on his Instagram stories? Hilarious Joe Alwyn memes erupt in wake of 'You're Losing Me' revelation 

Jack Antonoff is seemingly giving hints about Taylor Swift’s personal life to fans. The former took to his Instagram story today to share pictures of the latter prior to her recording the Midnights bonus track, You’re Losing Me.

Now, many are speculating over the singer’s former relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. For those unversed, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were allegedly in a six-year-long relationship that dates back to October 2016.

On November 29, Taylor Swift released her Midnights bonus track and devastating heartbreak ballad You’re Losing Me on streaming platforms. It comes after she originally released the song in May, one month after the announcement of her breakup from Alwyn, on her webstore and on an exclusive CD edition.

To celebrate the release on streaming platforms, Jack Antonoff took to his official Instagram story to share an image of Taylor Swift with his followers.

Jack Antonoff wrote in the caption:

“you’re losing me is out today. a very special track from the midnights sessions that’s finally streaming! written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after taylor ate these raisins.”

He also shared an image of the Ready For It singer wearing an orange jumper with red pants as she ate raisins.

For those unversed, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift have been collaborating since 2013. They first worked together on the track Sweeter Than Fiction for the film One Chance. Since then, the duo has worked on numerous of Swift's albums, which have become fan favorites, including 1989, Folklore, Evermore, and Reputation, among others.

Most recently, Swift also attended Antonoff's wedding to actress Margaret Qualley in New Jersey in August.

Why do netizens believe Taylor Swift’s You’re Losing Me is about Joe Alwyn?

According to Just Jared, the song was created just a year and four months prior to the couple’s breakup, which took place in April 2023, as per the date mentioned in Jack Antonoff's Instagram story.

Several Taylor Swift fans, or Swifties, as they call themselves, were saddened by the lyrics, as they were convinced that the track was about Alwyn and the end of the couple’s relationship. Lyrics read:

“Stop, you’re losin’ me/ I can’t find a pulse/ My heart won’t start anymore for you.”

Other lyrics in the song read:

“How long could we be a sad song/ ‘Til we were too far gone to bring back to life?/ I gave you all my best me’s, my endless empathy.”

Some lyrics in the song also hint at her getting turned down in marriage, as Swift croons:

“And I wouldn’t marry me either/ A pathological people pleaser/ Who only wanted you to see her.”

According to Elle magazine, sources close to Swift and Alwyn told a British news outlet in May 2017 that the duo had been together for a few months. Since then, they have been caught by the paparazzi globally, including in Nashville, New York, and London, among other places.

The duo made their red carpet appearance together in February 2019 after Swift attended BAFTA's after party with her then-beau. They also appeared together at the January 2020 Golden Globes, among many other public appearances.

In April 2023, Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple had quietly ended their relationship as it had “run its course.”

Netizens flood X with hilarious Joe Alwyn and Jack Antonoff memes following release of Midnights bonus track

Netizens were shocked by Jack Antonoff sharing the exact date of when the song was created, as many went on to create hilarious memes about him and Alwyn. A few jaw-dropping memes shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) read:

The latest song presumed to be about Joe Alwyn comes in the midst of Kansas City Chiefs’ football player Travis Kelce making headlines for his nickname for Swift. In his latest New Heights podcast episode, he gave Swift a shoutout by calling her “Tay,” which left Swifties in a mania.