Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley age difference explored as the couple ties knot in New Jersey

American actress Margaret Qualley and record producer Jack Antonoff have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. As per media outlet Page Six, the duo exchanged their "I do's" at a closed ceremony at Parker’s Garage on Long Beach Island in New Jersey on August 19. The viral pictures shared by media outlets show many celebrities arriving at the destination of their low-key wedding.

For the wedding, Qualley wore a white halter gown and a white veil while her beau kept it classic with a black tuxedo and paired it with black round-framed spectacles.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding had several A-listers in attendance like Cara Delevingne, Lana Del Rey, and Taylor Swift, along with the Maid actress' mom, Andie MacDowell, who was seen wearing a blue and green maxi with white sandals.

Following the small-scale ceremony, the newlyweds and many of the guests headed to the informal celebration. When crossing a street, Qualley and Antonoff were spotted holding hands tenderly, with their family and friends trailing closely after.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's age difference explored

Born on October 23, 1994, Margaret Qualley is currently 28 years old. Her now-husband, Jack Antonoff was born on March 31, 1984, which makes him 39 years old right now. The duo has an age difference of 11 years between them.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff first sparked dating rumors in August 2021 when they were spotted kissing each other in Brooklyn, New York while grabbing ice cream together. In the coming months, the duo were photographed various times showcasing their PDA while spending time with each other.

They made their romance official in March 2022 by attending the AFI Awards Luncheon together at Los Angeles' Beverly Wilshire. Qualley was invited together with the rest of the Maid ensemble, which the AFI named one of the ten finest television shows of 2021.

The same month, they made their Instagram debut as a couple by sharing a picture from Critics Choice Awards that they attended together.

Less than a year of dating, Margaret Qualley was spotted with an engagement ring but did not reveal if she was officially engaged or not. In May 2022, a rep for the duo confirmed the news to People Magazine.

Before Jack Antonoff, Qualley famously dated several other celebrities but never confirmed her relationship with anyone. She was previously linked Nat Wolff, Pete Davidson, Cara Delevingne, and Shia LaBeouf.

A native of Kalispell, Montana, Margaret Qualley is the daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley. She began her acting career in 2013 with Gia Coppola's drama film Palo Alto.

Some of her other acting credits include The Nice Guys, The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, Death Note, Donnybrook, Fosse/Verdon, My Salinger Year, Stars at Noon, Sanctuary, etc.

As per her IMDb profile, Qualley will next appear in AND, The Substance, Drive-Away Dolls, and Poor Things.