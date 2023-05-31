Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino's age difference explored as Oscar winner set to welcome a child at 83

Al Pacino is all set to become the father of another child with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. The duo has been romantically linked to each other since April last year, and Alfallah is currently eight months pregnant. Pacino and Alfallah have an age gap of 54 years, as they are 83 and 29, respectively.

This will be Pacino's fourth child, and he is already the father of three more kids. In 1989, a daughter named Julie Marie was born to him and Jan Tarrant. He then welcomed twins, Anton James and Olivia Rose, with actress Beverly D'Angelo.

Al Pacino's girlfriend is a film producer and a native of Kuwait

Born on December 2, 1993, Noor Alfallah is a film producer, and she grew up with her two siblings, Remi and Sophia. Alana and Falah N. Afallah were her parents, and she is a Kuwaiti American. She went to the University of Southern California, where she acquired her undergraduate degree in film production.

She started her career as a producer of the short drama movie La Petit Mort, which was released in 2019, and previously, she also produced a short film titled Brosa Nostra in 2018. She is the vice president of Sony's Lynda Obst Productions, and they are already working on two films.

Alfallah's net worth is reportedly estimated to be around $1 million, and her career as a film producer has been her main source of income. She has been active on Instagram with around 29,000 followers, and a majority of her posts feature her posing in outdoor locations.

From 2017 to 2018, Noor dated Mick Jagger, the lead singer of The Rolling Stones. Noor apparently began dating billionaire businessman Nicolas Berggruen after they split up. There were rumors that Noor and Clint Eastwood had dinner together and that she was dating him. They are family friends, as Noor later revealed.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah's relationship timeline

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been reportedly linked since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. However, the relationship came into public view in April last year.

The couple was seen together at a dinner party to celebrate a new exhibition of paintings by Julian Schnabel. A source revealed at the time that Alfallah prefers to date rich older men and that she and Pacino are enjoying each other's company. The source added:

"The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money."

It was also the first time that Pacino was spotted on a date following his separation from actress Meital Dohan in 2020. Dohan, on the other hand, had a problem with the age gap.

Al Pacino last appeared as Meyer Offerman in 18 episodes of the conspiracy drama series Hunter, which aired on Amazon Prime Video. The latest and final season of the show aired on January 13, 2023.

