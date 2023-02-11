What did Dillon Jordan do? Film producer sentenced to 5 years in prison

On Thursday, February 9, Film producer Dillon Jordan was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison for operating a high-end prostitution service for seven years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on September 1, 2022, 50-year-old Dillon Jordan pleaded guilty to using his production company, PaperChase Films, to operate an international prostitution ring across the US and other countries from 2010 to 2017.

The producer, best known for his involvement in films such as The Kindergarten Teacher and The Kid, would illicitly transport the women across state lines so they could perform illegal s*xual services for an elite clientele, many of whom were reportedly connected to Hollywood.

CBS Mornings @CBSMornings Movie producer Dillon Jordan sentenced to five years in prison for operating a prostitution ring cbsn.ws/3JXFygJ Movie producer Dillon Jordan sentenced to five years in prison for operating a prostitution ring cbsn.ws/3JXFygJ

As per the Department of Justice, Jordan pleaded guilty to the Mann Act, a law prohibiting the transportation of people across State lines to perform illegal s*xual activities. Under the plea agreement, the court dismissed several other charges against him, including three counts of enticement, use of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity, and money laundering.

Victims and officials condemn the actions of Dillon Jordan

In an official statement made in court, US Attorney Damian Williams described Dillon Jordan as a predatory figure who exploited young women under the pretense that he could find them work in the entertainment industry. Williams said:

“For years, the defendant operated and profited from an extensive (...) business that catered to wealthy men and was predicated on the exploitation of young women. This Office is committed to prosecuting the perpetrators of (such) crimes, especially those who use physical and emotional abuse to make a profit."

The Press Democrat @NorthBayNews Prosecutors said Dillon Jordan operated the business from 2010 to 2017 through a purported party and event planning company and his actual movie production company. pressdemocrat.com/article/news/c… Prosecutors said Dillon Jordan operated the business from 2010 to 2017 through a purported party and event planning company and his actual movie production company. pressdemocrat.com/article/news/c…

Judge Cronan noted that physical and verbal abuse was imperative to Jordan's operation, as he coerced several women into working for him. The Judge said:

“(Jordan's) whole business was based on the exploitation of women… Each of whom has endured permanent physical and emotional scars… I may have well gone beyond five years, if I had the authority to do so.”

US Attorney Audrey Strauss stated that while several charges against Jordan had been dropped due to the plea agreement, he had used his production company to launder large amounts of money. He also reportedly maintained a robust international network, communicating with traffickers in other countries, such as the UK.

Strauss said:

“As alleged, for years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business, using a purported event planning company and a movie production company to conceal the proceeds he made from exploiting women."

Bonnie Gooch @BonnieGoochie70 Movie producer Dillon Jordan sentenced to 5 years prison for running an international pedophillia ring...really...only 5years..🤮🤬 Movie producer Dillon Jordan sentenced to 5 years prison for running an international pedophillia ring...really...only 5years..🤮🤬 https://t.co/L8ZflbrUti

In an official statement cited by prosecutors, one woman described her experience in Jordan's ring, telling prosecutors that the producer even forced her to use drugs. She said:

“I remember feeling scared out of my mind as my eyes rattled back and forth in my head from the drugs you had quite literally pushed into my mouth."

CBS reported that before the recent allegations, Jordan served eight years in Cuba on similar charges.

Poll : 0 votes