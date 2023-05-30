Milt Larsen net worth: Magic Castle founder's fortune explored as he dies aged 92

Well-known actor and writer Milt Larsen recently passed away on May 28, 2023, at the age of 92. His family revealed that he died from natural causes and was in Los Angeles at the time of his death. Larsen was popularly known as the founder of the clubhouse for magicians and magic enthusiasts, The Magic Castle.

The news of his death was also confirmed by the Academy of Magical Arts and while speaking to NBC4, they stated that he brought magic to many lives and that his legacy will continue to do the same. Hotel and resort The Magic Castle Hotel paid tribute to Larsen on Facebook and mentioned that the world had lost a legend. They described him as an innovative, creative, funny, and kind individual and added:

"Our hearts go out to his family, the Academy of Magical Arts, the magic community, and to his circle of close friends whom he cherished. We'll miss you Milt!"

Milt Larsen's net worth was reported to be around $2 million

Milt Larsen gained recognition over the years for his work in the entertainment industry and he was also a much-loved magician and entrepreneur. His successful career helped him accumulate a lot of wealth and according to Idol Net Worth, Larsen's net worth was estimated to be around $2 million.

Larsen was born to a family of magicians and his mother was already a part of the entertainment industry. In 1953, Milt's father William W. Larsen Sr. passed away and his father always dreamt of a place where magicians could gather and meet.

Milt Larsen then met the owner of a hillside property, Tom Glover, and spoke to him about opening a club on the property. After the club was launched in 1963, his brother Bill also helped with promoting it and later joined as President of the Academy of Magical Arts and Sciences.

Milt Larsen also wrote shows like Truth or Consequences and Malibu U. He then collaborated with Richard M. Sherman and they worked on various projects including a satirical record album titled Smash Flops. They also wrote other albums like Banned Barbershop Ballads and Sherman & Larsen's Classic CompendeumSmash Flops.

Milt Larsen was also the author of a few books like Hollywood Illusion: The Magic Castle, Hockmann, the Great Exposes Himself!, and more. He was featured in an episode of the ABC series, Hart to Hart and hosted radio shows like Hear Them Again for the First Time and Hit Parade Cavalcade as well.

Milt is survived by his wife Arlene, nephew Dante, niece Erika, and great-nieces, Jessica and Liberty.

