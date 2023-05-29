Edward James Olmos net worth: Fortune explored in wake of throat cancer diagnosis

Well-known actor, director, and producer Edward James Olmos has recently revealed his throat cancer diagnosis. He disclosed the same during his appearance on the podcast called Mando & Friends, where he explained the radiation therapy he had to undergo in 2022.

James Olmos said that his last round of radiation therapy happened on December 20, 2022, and the previous week, he was done with chemotherapy. He mentioned:

"I still have right here [on my throat] a bump where my lymph nodes, they burned them out because they shot his area with radiation."

According to Edward James Olmos, the doctors were unsure of what he would sound like after the treatment, and he was shocked to hear the same. He was told by the doctors that they would be "shooting" his vocal cords and throat and continued:

"So we're shooting it. And it becomes the hardest place to shoot, to use radiation and chemo. A lot of my friends have passed because of this. It's a very strong disease."

Edward stated that the cancer affected him a lot, as he suffered some weight loss and was working to get back to normal. He said that he used to swim for a mile or two every day and do weights. He ended by saying that he used to undergo treatment that was given up by his body, and the doctors were planning to feed him with the help of tubes as he had to get 2,500 calories for his body.

Edward James Olmos' net worth is reported to be around $10 million

Edward James Olmos has earned a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry (Image via Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Edward James Olmos has gained recognition over the years for his work on various films and TV shows. This has helped him accumulate a lot of wealth, and according to CelebrityNetWorth, the 76-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

James Olmos started his career on stage and appeared in Zoot Suit. He then made his film debut in an uncredited role in Black Fist in 1974, and the same year, he started his television career in an episode of Cannon.

Edward continued to appear in various other TV shows like Kojak, Hawaii Five-O, Starsky & Hutch, CHiPs, and Hill Street Blues. James Olson played the role of Lt. Martin Castillo in 106 episodes of the NBC crime drama series Miami Vice.

Edward James Olmos has been featured in films, including Alambrista!, Wolfen, Zoot Suit, Blade Runner, Stand and Deliver, Triumph of the Spirit, Dead Man's Walk, Hollywood Confidential, Gossip, Splinter, Go for Sisters, Blade Runner 2049, The Devil Has a Name, and more.

He was also seen as Jess Gonzalez in 17 episodes of the PBS series American Family from 2002 to 2004. He portrayed William Adama in 73 episodes of Battlestar Galactica, which aired on Sci-Fi. Since 2018, she has been appearing as Felipe Reyes in the FX crime drama series Mayans M.C.

James Olmos is also popular for his performances in other TV shows like The Batman, Walkout, George Lopez, CSI: NY, Dexter, Eureka, Portlandia, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Urban Cowboy, and Narcos.

Edward James Olmos voiced Chicharron in Disney's 2017 animated film, Coco. He last appeared in the 2021 comedy film Walking with Herb, and he will next appear in the upcoming action film One Fast Move, directed by Kelly Blatz.

Poll : 0 votes