Ana De Armas Movie list: Top 20 movies the actor has ever done

Ana De Armas is a Cuban actress who was born on April 30, 1988. She first started her acting career in Spanish-language films and television shows before transitioning to Hollywood.

Aside from her film work, Ana De Armas has also starred in several television shows, including the Hispanic Hall of Fame and Blind Alley. Her career continues to flourish and she has several upcoming projects that are highly anticipated by fans, including the James Bond film No Time to Die where she stars as CIA agent Paloma.

Ana de Armas is a talented actress who has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with her stunning performances. From her breakthrough role in "Blade Runner 2049" to her critically acclaimed turn in "Knives Out," here are the top 20 movies that showcase her incredible range and talent.

The ultimate Ana De Armas Movie list: 20 movies you can't-miss

1) Ghosted (2023)

Ghosted is the latest romantic comedy film starring Ana De Armas and Chris Evans. (Image via Apple TV+)

Ghosted is the latest romantic comedy film starring Ana De Armas and Chris Evans. The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The plot follows a couple who get lost in a mysterious city during a vacation.

Ana De Armas plays the role of Elena, a journalist who is looking for a fresh start after a breakup. She meets Ryan (Chris Evans), a charming adventurer who convinces her to join him on a trip to Bali. However, things go wrong when they end up in a place called Lost City, where nothing is as it seems.

The film was released on April 21, 2023, by Apple TV+. It marks the third collaboration between Ana De Armas and Chris Evans, who previously worked together in Knives Out and The Gray Man. The film also features Jodie Comer, Jessica Henwick, and Jon Hamm in supporting roles.

2) Blonde (2022)

Blonde 2022 is a biographical drama film based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. (Image via Netflix)

Blonde 2022 is a biographical drama film based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. The film is directed by Andrew Dominik and stars Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe, one of the most iconic and tragic figures in Hollywood history.

Ana De Armas portrays the life of Norma Jeane Baker, who rose to fame as Marilyn Monroe in the 1950s and 1960s. The film explores her struggles with fame, love, and identity, as well as her relationships with Arthur Miller, Joe DiMaggio, John F. Kennedy, and others.

The film was released on 16 September 2022 by Netflix. It has been in development since 2010, with several actresses attached to play Monroe before Ana De Armas was cast in 2019. The film also features Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, and Caspar Phillipson in key roles.

3) The Gray Man (2022)

The Gray Man 2022 is an action thriller film based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. (Image via Netflix)

The Gray Man 2022 is an action thriller film based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry, a former CIA operative turned assassin who is hunted by his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).

Ana De Armas plays the role of Daniella Zapata, a CIA agent who teams up with Gentry to stop Hansen from killing him and exposing a conspiracy. She is a smart and resourceful ally who helps Gentry navigate the dangerous world of espionage and assassinations.

The film was released on 22 July 2022 by Netflix. It is one of the most expensive films ever made by the streaming service, with a budget of over $200 million. It also features Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, and Wagner Moura in supporting roles.

4) Deep Water (2022)

Deep Water 2022 is a psychological thriller film based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith. (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Deep Water 2022 is a psychological thriller film based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith. The film is directed by Adrian Lyne and stars Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple whose loveless relationship leads to murder and deception.

Ana De Armas plays the role of Melinda Van Allen, a beautiful and restless woman who has multiple affairs with different men. She agrees to an open marriage with her husband Vic (Ben Affleck), a wealthy but bored businessman who allows her to have lovers as long as he does not have to divorce her.

The film was released on 18 March 2022 by 20th Century Studios. It is the first film directed by Adrian Lyne since Unfaithful in 2002. The film also features Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock, and Jacob Elordi in important roles.

5) No Time to Die (2021)

Ana De Armas co-stars alongside Daniel Craig in the highly anticipated twenty-fifth Bond film, No Time to Die. (Image via Universal Pictures)

Ana De Armas co-stars alongside Daniel Craig in the highly anticipated twenty-fifth Bond film, No Time to Die. In the film, De Armas plays Paloma, a CIA agent who teams up with Bond on a dangerous mission to thwart a new global threat. As a rising star in Hollywood, De Armas's charismatic and bold portrayal of Paloma is set to impress both Bond fans and film enthusiasts alike.

With her recent critically acclaimed performances in films such as Knives Out and Blade Runner 2049, De Armas has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. Her presence in No Time to Die is sure to add a new dimension to the iconic spy franchise.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die is a thrilling and action-packed conclusion to Daniel Craig's tenure as 007. The film has faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but its release was highly anticipated by fans around the world.

6) The Night Clerk (2020)

In The Night Clerk, Ana De Armas plays Andrea, a hotel clerk. (Image via Saban Capital Group)

In The Night Clerk, Ana De Armas plays Andrea, a hotel clerk who becomes involved with Bart (played by Tye Sheridan), a young man with Asperger's syndrome who has been secretly recording guests in his hotel room. When a woman is murdered in a hotel, Bart becomes the prime suspect, and Andrea must decide whether she trusts him enough to help him clear his name.

De Armas delivers a captivating performance as Andrea, who is both drawn to and cautious of Bart's unusual behavior. The film is a departure from the larger-than-life roles that have come to define De Armas's career, and it showcases her ability to bring a nuanced and complex portrayal to the screen.

Directed by Michael Cristofer, the film is a compelling exploration of human relationships and the lengths we will go to protect those we care about. For De Armas, The Night Clerk represents a new challenge in her career and one that she meets with great skill and grace.

7) Sergio (2020)

Sergio (2020) is a biographical drama directed by Greg Barker and based on the book by Samantha Power.(Image via Netflix)

Sergio (2020) is a biographical drama directed by Greg Barker and based on the book by Samantha Power. It follows Sergio Vieira de Mello (Wagner Moura), a UN diplomat who worked for peace and human rights in conflict zones. He also fell in love with Carolina Larriera (Ana De Armas), a UN economist.

The film centers on Sergio’s final mission in Iraq in 2003, where he faced many difficulties and dangers after the US invasion. He tried to help the Iraqi people and uphold their rights as the UN representative.

The film shows the tragic attack on the UN headquarters in Baghdad in August 19, 2003, which killed 22 people and injured over 100. Sergio was trapped under the debris with his colleague Gil Loescher (Brían F. O’Byrne), while Carolina and others tried to save them. The film switches between Sergio’s fight for survival and his memories of his past work and love.

8) Knives Out (2019)

In the murder-mystery-comedy Knives Out, Ana De Armas plays Marta Cabrera, the kind and conscientious nurse of the rich eccentric Harlan Thrombey. (Image via Lionsgate Films)

In the murder-mystery-comedy Knives Out, Ana De Armas plays Marta Cabrera, the kind and conscientious nurse of the rich eccentric Harlan Thrombey. After Harlan's unexpected death, Marta finds herself at the center of a whodunit investigation that involves Harlan's dysfunctional family, each eager to claim their inheritance.

Directed by Rian Johnson, the film is a fresh and witty take on the classic genre, with De Armas's performance as Marta praised as one of the standouts. De Armas showcases her talents as an actress in Knives Out, imbuing Marta with a heart and intelligence that shines through the chaos of the investigation.

Her interactions with the quirky Thrombey family members, played by an all-star cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Jamie Lee Curtis, provide some of the film's funniest and most memorable moments. For De Armas, Knives Out represented a breakthrough role in Hollywood, earning her widespread critical acclaim and cementing her status as a rising star.

9) Wasp Network (2019)

In Wasp Network, Ana De Armas plays Ana Margarita Martinez, a Cuban woman. (Image via Netflix)

In Wasp Network, Ana De Armas plays Ana Margarita Martinez, a Cuban woman who became embroiled in the titular network of Cuban spies operating in the United States in the 1990s. The film, directed by Olivier Assayas based on a true story, explores the intricacies of espionage and the toll it takes on those involved.

De Armas delivers a strong performance as Ana Margarita, who becomes caught in a web of deception and betrayal. The Wasp Network also stars Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez, and Gael García Bernal, and its cast is one of the highlights of the film.

De Armas's dynamic and nuanced portrayal of Ana Margarita adds complexity and depth to the story, shedding light on a lesser-known aspect of Cuban-American relations. While the film received mixed reviews, De Armas's performance was praised as one of its strongest aspects.

10) The Informer (2019)

In The Informer, Ana De Armas plays Sofia Hoffman, the wife of a man named Pete Koslow. (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

In The Informer, Ana De Armas plays Sofia Hoffman, the wife of a man named Pete Koslow (played by Joel Kinnaman) who is forced to become an informer for the FBI in exchange for a shortened prison sentence. As Pete navigates a dangerous web of criminal activities, he must also protect his family, including Sofia and their daughter.

Directed by Andrea Di Stefano and based on a novel by Anders Roslund and Börge Hellström, The Informer is a gritty and tense crime thriller. De Armas's portrayal of Sofia is understated yet powerful, with her character providing a grounding center for the film's fast-paced action.

While The Informer received mixed critical reviews, De Armas's supporting performance was singled out by some critics as a standout. With a strong ensemble cast that includes Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen, The Informer is a compelling and intense crime drama that showcases De Armas's ability to perform in a range of roles.

11) Corazón (2018)

De Armas delivers a powerful and emotional performance as the mother, conveying a deep sense of love and determination in Corazón. (Image via corazonfilm.com)

In Corazón, a short film directed by John Hillcoat, Ana De Armas plays a young mother struggling to provide for her daughter in a poor neighborhood in Puerto Rico. The film explores the themes of sacrifice and resilience, as the mother does whatever it takes to give her daughter a brighter future.

De Armas delivers a powerful and emotional performance as the mother, conveying a deep sense of love and determination. Corazón premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2018, where it garnered critical acclaim for its raw and poignant portrayal of life in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

De Armas's performance was praised as one of the standouts, with critics noting her ability to convey a sense of hopelessness and yet remain resolute in the face of adversity. Corazón is a testament to De Armas's ability to command the screen and bring authenticity to any role she takes on.

12) Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

In Blade Runner 2049, Ana De Armas plays Joi, a holographic companion and love interest to Ryan Gosling's character, Officer K. (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

In Blade Runner 2049, the highly anticipated sequel to the classic sci-fi film Blade Runner, Ana De Armas plays Joi, a holographic companion and love interest to Ryan Gosling's character, Officer K. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film is a visually stunning and thematically complex exploration of artificial intelligence and what it means to be human.

De Armas's portrayal of Joi is poignant and captivating, imbuing the character with a sense of humanity and vulnerability that makes her relationship with Officer K all the more tragic. Her performance was praised for bringing depth and nuance to a character that could have easily been a one-note caricature.

Blade Runner 2049 was a critical and commercial success, earning numerous awards and nominations, including an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. For De Armas, the film was another opportunity to showcase her acting skills on a global stage.

13) Overdrive (2017)

Overdrive is one of Ana De Armas's least-known films, but it is a decent action film that offers some fun and thrilling moments. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Overdrive is one of Ana De Armas's least-known films, but it is a decent action film that offers some fun and thrilling moments. As Stephanie, De Armas delivers a performance that is both strong and vulnerable. She plays off Scott Eastwood and Freddie Thorp's characters well, adding a much-needed element of heart to the film.

Although she is not the main character, De Armas still brings depth and complexity to her role, which is a testament to her talent as an actor. While the film may not be the most memorable addition to the action genre, De Armas's performance is one of the highlights and showcases why she is a rising Hollywood talent.

Overdrive has its flaws, but De Armas's performance is not one of them. She brings depth and character to a film that would have been lacking in that department otherwise, and she brings her undeniable talent to the scene.

14) War Dogs (2016)

War Dogs is a film that showcases Ana De Armas's ability to be emotionally affected in a supporting role. (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

War Dogs is a film that showcases Ana De Armas's ability to be emotionally affected in a supporting role. As Miles Teller's character's wife, De Armas adds gravity and relatability to the character and their overall story. Even though her role is relatively small, she delivers a performance that is both memorable and relatable.

In War Dogs, De Armas once again proves herself to be an actress who can make a mark in even the smallest of roles. Her performance effectively conveys the emotional weight of the situation and the pain that their actions induce on those left behind.

Ana De Armas is no doubt one of the strongest contributors to the film, delivering a poignant and striking performance that stays with the audience long after the credits roll. War Dogs was a stepping stone for her in Hollywood, showcasing her ability to turn even the smallest part into something more compelling.

15) Hands of Stone (2016)

Hands of Stone is a biographical sports film that tells the story of Roberto Duran, a Panamanian boxer. (Image via The Weinstein Company)

Hands of Stone is a biographical sports film that tells the story of Roberto Duran, a Panamanian boxer, and his rise to fame. Ana De Armas plays Felicidad, Duran's wife, and delivers a nuanced performance that brings depth and emotional resonance to the character.

Hands of Stone is a film that benefits from its excellent cast, which includes De Armas's standout performance. Her range as an actress is on full display here, as she captures the complex emotions and challenges that she faces like Felicidad. Her ability to portray the evolution of her character's relationship adds to the film's overall sense of drama and tension.

Ana De Armas takes on a supporting character and makes her one of the central aspects of the film, showcasing her ability to bring depth and layers to every character she plays. Hands of Stone is a reminder of why De Armas is a rising talent in Hollywood and why she is an actress to watch in the coming years.

16) Exposed (2016)

In Exposed, Ana De Armas plays the role of Isabel De La Cruz, a young woman who becomes entangled in a web of corruption. (Image via Lionsgate Premiere)

Exposed is a dark and gritty crime thriller that sees Ana De Armas play the role of Isabel De La Cruz, a young woman who becomes entangled in a web of corruption and deceit after she witnesses a murder. The film is directed by Gee Malik Linton, and co-stars Keanu Reeves as a detective investigating the murder.

The film was critically panned for its convoluted plot and messy execution, but De Armas's performance was praised as one of the better aspects of the film. She brings a sense of sincerity and vulnerability to her role, conveying the character's inner turmoil and strength in equal measure.

While Exposed may not be a cinematic masterpiece, it successfully showcases Ana De Armas's raw acting talent, cementing her status as a versatile and nuanced performer. Her ability to convey complex emotions and relationships makes her a valuable asset to any project and an actor to lookout for in the coming years.

17) Anabel (2015)

Anabel is a Spanish horror film directed by Antonio Trashorras that sees Ana De Armas play the role of Anabel. (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Anabel is a Spanish horror film directed by Antonio Trashorras that sees Ana De Armas play the role of Anabel, a woman struggling to come to terms with a traumatic past that has left her with ghostly visions. The film is a psychological thriller that explores themes of trauma and terror, and De Armas's performance shines bright in its complex and nuanced role.

Her performance as Anabel was haunting and captivating, drawing the audience into the character's dark journey. She effectively portrays her character as haunted and scared, both relatable and eerily understandable. Her portrayal is a masterclass in how to communicate complex emotions and relationships without the aid of dialog.

Anabel is a great example of Spanish horror, and Ana De Armas's performance is one of the many reasons to watch it. Her portrayal of Anabel adds depth and nuance to the film's tormented character, making it a standout in a genre that is often underestimating the abilities of its actors.

18) Knock Knock (2015)

Knock Knock is a psychological thriller directed by Eli Roth that sees Ana De Armas and Lorenza Izzo play the roles of two young women. (Image via Lionsgate Premiere)

Knock Knock is a psychological thriller directed by Eli Roth that sees Ana De Armas and Lorenza Izzo play the roles of two young women who seduce and then torment a family man, played by Keanu Reeves, who has broken his marriage vows.

De Armas brings a seductive and sinister energy to her role, conveying a sense of danger and unpredictability that keeps the audience on the edge of their seat. While Knock Knock may not be to everyone's taste, there is no denying that Ana De Armas's performance is chilling and worthy of praise.

Her ability to embody a sinister, seductive character is a testament to her range, and it is easy to see why she is becoming one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses.

19) For a Handful of Kisses (2014)

For a Handful of Kisses, also known as Por Un Punado De Besos, is a Spanish romantic drama film directed by David Menkes. (Image via Entertainment One)

For a Handful of Kisses, also known as Por Un Punado De Besos, is a Spanish romantic drama film directed by David Menkes. Ana De Armas plays the role of Sol, a young woman who moves to Madrid to pursue her dreams of becoming a singer. It is a classic boy-meets-girl story but with unique twists and emotions that grip the audience.

The film beautifully captures the struggles that come with pursuing one's dreams while exploring themes of love, loss, and family dynamics. De Armas sizzles on screen, with her performance standing out as one of the defining aspects of the film.

Ana De Armas has given one of her most captivating performances to date, and it is easy to see why she is becoming a breakout star both in Hollywood and globally. Her performance stands out as one of the many reasons to watch the film and makes it a must-watch for anyone who enjoys a good feel-good romantic drama.

20) Blind Alley (2011)

Blind Alley (2011) is a horror mystery directed by Antonio Trashorras and stars Ana De Armas, Diego Cadavid, Judith Diakhate, and Leonor Varela. (Image via Antena 3)

Blind Alley (2011) is a horror mystery directed by Antonio Trashorras and stars Ana De Armas, Diego Cadavid, Judith Diakhate, and Leonor Varela. The film follows Rosa (De Armas), a young woman who works at a laundry service and lives with her abusive boyfriend. She meets Gabriel (Cadavid), a mysterious stranger who offers her a way out of her miserable life.

The film reveals that Gabriel is a vampire who has been stalking Rosa for a long time. He lures her to his apartment, where he keeps her captive and feeds on her blood. He also shows her his collection of paintings, which depict his past victims and their stories. He tells her that he is looking for his true love, Anabel (Varela), who died centuries ago and reincarnated in Rosa.

The film also follows Detective Luisa (Diakhate), who is investigating the disappearance of Rosa and other women who have been killed by Gabriel. The film is a horror thriller directed by Antonio Trashorras and co-starring Judith Diakhate, Leonor Varela, and Chema León.

Final thoughts on Ana De Armas movies

Armas has acted in several movies and TV shows, and her range as an actress is truly impressive. (Image Via Netflix)

Armas has acted in several movies and TV shows, and her range as an actress is truly impressive. She has shown us a glimpse of what she is capable of in films like Blade Runner 2049, War Dogs, and Knives Out. Her ability to portray complex characters with ease is what sets her apart from her peers.

Overall, Ana de Armas is an actress who has built a reputation for herself in Hollywood with her exceptional acting skills and natural charisma. Her movies are a must-watch for anyone who wants to see a performer at the top of her game. Whether it’s action, drama, or comedy, she has shown that she can do it all. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this remarkable actress.

Poll : 0 votes