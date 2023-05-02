Knives Out 2: Everything you need to know about the sequel

Rian Johnson's mesmerizing murder mystery, Knives Out 2 sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as the quirky and brilliant Detective Benoit Blanc, who is known for taking audiences on a thrilling ride. However, this time around, the movie isn't merely a sequel, but instead an all-new mystery titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Following the immense success of the first film, Glass Onion promises to be just as unpredictable and jaw-dropping, if not more. The intricate plot and unexpected twists and turns are sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end. Johnson's clever and imaginative storytelling, combined with Craig's exceptional acting, promises a riveting cinematic experience that is sure to leave audiences craving more.

In Glass Onion, Johnson pays homage to the Beatles with the title of the film. Glass Onion is a song by the iconic band and its lyrics contain layers of hidden meanings, which inspired Johnson to create a film that is just as multi-layered and enigmatic. Knives Out 2 or rather Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a modern-day murder mystery classic that audiences would not want to miss.

Behind-the-scenes of Knives Out 2: Filming locations & production details

Behind the scenes of the sequel (Image via Netflix)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released worldwide on Netflix on December 23, 2022.

Directed, produced, and written by the talented Rian Johnson, Glass Onion is a standalone sequel that picks up where Knives Out left off. The audience gets to join eccentric detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, as he takes on a new challenge. The case revolves around the mysterious tech billionaire Miles Bron, played by the celebrated actor Edward Norton, and his closest friends.

Johnson had toyed with numerous ideas for the Benoit Blanc character before the release of Knives Out. However, it wasn't until the greenlighting of the highly anticipated sequel by Lionsgate in 2020 that a standalone sequel was thrown into the mix.

With a budget of $40 million, filming for Glass Onion took place on the luxurious Greek island of Spetse in June and July of 2021. The crew then moved to Belgrade, Serbia, and continued filming until September. However, in March of 2021, much to the delight of the fans, Netflix made a staggering offer of $469 million to acquire the rights to two Knives Out sequels.

Knives Out 2 cast details: A new release featuring top talent

The rest of the cast of Knives Out 2 is entirely new, featuring some of Hollywood's biggest names. (Image via Netflix)

While Daniel Craig returns as the brilliant Detective Benoit Blanc, the rest of the cast is entirely new, featuring some of Hollywood's biggest names.

The movie Knives Out 2 centers around tech billionaire Miles Bron, played by the highly acclaimed actor Edward Norton. Alongside him are the incredibly talented Janelle Monáe, who portrays twin sisters Helen and Andi Brand. Kathryn Hahn, who is known for her exceptional acting chops, plays the confident and charismatic Claire Debella, the governor of Connecticut, who is running for the United States Senate.

In addition to this star-studded cast, we also have Leslie Odom Jr., who plays Lionel Toussaint, the head scientist at Miles's company, and Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, a former supermodel turned eccentric fashion designer in Manhattan. With such a talented lineup of actors, it's no wonder that Glass Onion is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year.

Knives Out 2 plot details: The Greek Island murder mystery

Knives Out 2 is an intriguing mystery with Detective Benoit Blanc (played by Craig) once again finding himself in the thick of a murder case. This time, he trades chilly Massachusetts for the sunnier shores of Greece, where he is invited to a reunion on a lavish private estate owned by billionaire Miles Bron.

Blanc soon realizes that everyone on the guest list, which includes Miles’ former business partner Andi Brand, Connecticut governor Claire Debella, scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer Birdie Jay, influencer Duke Cody, and his girlfriend Whiskey, has their own secrets and motivations. When one of them is murdered, everyone naturally becomes a suspect.

Overall, the plot of Knives Out 2 is rife with twists and turns, with Blanc peeling back the layers of each character's lies and motives to uncover the truth. Moviegoers are sure to enjoy watching the events of this complex mystery unfold.

