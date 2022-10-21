Who is Yainee Alonso? Meet Manny Machado's Cuban-American wife

Manny Machado has been a huge part of the San Diego Padres and their surprising playoff push this season. Despite being well-known for his abilities on the field, less is known about Machado's wife, Yainee Alonso.

Machado was born in 1992 in Hialeah, Florida. He is of Dominican extraction and attended Brito Private School in Miami before being taken 3rd overall by the Orioles in the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Since before making his MLB debut in 2012 as a member of the Baltimore Orioles, Machado had been dating Cuban-born Yainee Alonso. The two were married after Machado finished his 3rd season, in the fall of 2014.

Yainee Alonso is the sister of retired first baseman Yonder Alonso. Yonder Alonso is 5-years-older than Machado and played in the MLB from 2010 to 2019. Yonder Alonso played for many teams, including the San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, and Seattle Mariners.

Yainee Alonso was born in 1989 and fled Cuba with her family in 1996, eventually settling in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Yainee Alonso attended the University of Miami between 2008 and 2012 and graduated with a degree in Psychology the same year that Manny Machado made his MLB debut.

The pair welcomed a baby son in 2015, and currently reside between the San Diego area and Coral Gables, Florida. The pair also reportedly have a dog named Kobe - named after Manny's favorite basketball player, Kobe Bryant.

Yainee Machado was seen alongside her husband Manny as he won the World Series as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. Machado is only 30 and it is likely that he still has a number of years left in his MLB career.

Manny Machado shines for the Padres this postseason

Machado has been a sparkplug for the Padres this year. He finished the regular season with 32 home runs and 102 RBIs. He has been just as reliable for his team in the postseason. In three series for the Padres this postseason, he has gone 14-for-36 with 3 home runs and 6 RBIs. In yesterday's 8-5 win in Game 2 over the Philadelphia Phillies, Machado went 3-for-5 with a solo home run.

