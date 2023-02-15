What time will Chicago PD season 10 episode 13 air on NBC? Release date, what to expect, and more

Chicago PD season 10, the latest season of the crime-action police procedural series, will air its 13th episode on NBC Channel this Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The previous episode saw Sean O’Neal surprising Detective Hailey Upton Halstead with a call from prison, revealing sensitive information. Episode 12, titled I Can Let You Go, also showed Upton grappling with keeping O’Neal at a distance while the team quickly mobilized to stop a crime in progress before it was too late.

Since episode 12’s release on January 18, fans of the NBC series have been curious to find out how episode 13 of the series’ 10th season will unfold.

Chicago PD season 10, episode 13: Voight uncovers a secret from Chapman's past

What to expect from episode 13?

As stated above, episode 13 of the NBC series' season 10 will be released on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

Directed by Benny Boom, episode 13 has been titled, The Ghost in You. The official synopsis for The Ghost in You, written by Gavin Harris, reads:

"Voight and the team help ASA Nina Chapman pursue a drug runner who dodged prison years ago after Chapman's informant mysteriously disappeared; the investigation takes a turn when Voight uncovers a damaging secret from Chapman's past."

Take a closer look at the official promo video for the upcoming episode of season 10 here:

By the looks of the official synopsis and promo video, it is pretty evident that the episode will be full of a dramatic and action-packed series of events. The audience will witness the entire team and Voight attempting to help ASA Nina Chapman get hold of a drug runner.

The new episode will also display Voight unveiling a disturbing secret from Chapman's old days. Thus, it is safe to say that the episode is bound to take the audience on a gripping rollercoaster ride.

Chicago PD season 10 cast list and plot explored

The intriguing lead actors on the season 10 cast list of the action drama series include Jason Beghe as Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight, LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater, Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess, Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton Halstead, and Amy Morton as Sergeant Trudy Platt.

Season 10 of Chicago PD was released on NBC Channel on September 21, 2022. The official description of the series, released by NBC, reads:

"This police drama follows the members of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit."

Don't forget to catch Chicago PD season 11, episode 13, on NBC this Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

