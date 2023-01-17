Chicago PD season 10 episode 12 release date, air time, plot, and more

Episode 12 of Chicago PD season 10 will be released on January 18, 2023, Wednesday, at 10 pm ET. The tenth season of the police procedural TV series first premiered on September 21, 2022, on NBC.

Chicago PD season 10 episode 12, I Can Let You Go, might have a run-time of 44 minutes.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Sean O’Neal surprises Detective Hailey Upton Halstead with a call from prison, revealing sensitive information. While Upton grapples with how to keep O’Neal at a distance, the team quickly mobilizes to stop a crime in progress before it’s too late."

Created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, Chicago PD is the second part of Wolf Entertainment’s Chicago franchise, the first being Chicago Fire. Chicago Med will round out the trio for the franchise. Derek Haas and Michael Brandt are the developers of the Chicago franchise, also known as One Chicago.

What to expect from episode 12 of Chicago PD season 10?

The trailer for I Can Let You Go was dropped on January 12, Thursday, a day after Chicago PD premiered its 11th episode, Long Lost. Lasting 0:15 seconds, the clip indicates that Upton might be getting either a new informant or a psycho stalker in O’Neal.

It starts with her opening the door to the interrogation room where O’Neal is seated. “You came?” he asks with a smirk, adding that he wants to share some things with Upton that people have been telling him “in here [prison].”

Upton demands a name, and O’Neal replies in a steely manner:

“I will, if you promise to come back.”

To note, O’Neal is the son of police Chief Patrick O'Neal (played by Michael Gaston). After the Intelligence Unit discovers that O’Neal is a criminal, a violent fight ensues between the son and father. In the end, O’Neal manages to overpower Patrick and kills him.

O’Neal was last seen in the fall finale, the ninth episode - Proof of Burden. That’s when the force made the startling discovery about him. Showrunner Gwen Sigan had indicated that O’Neal would return. While talking to TV Insider, she had said:

“This man is still alive, and he’s exactly who he was before this happened. He says to them, ‘You can’t fix me. I won’t change.’ And he won’t.”

Sigan added that I Can Let You Go will feature a new multi-episode case. She teased:

“We’ll meet a new family that we are gonna get to know very well throughout the rest of the season, and they aren’t necessarily what they seem.”

Chicago PD: Synopsis and other details

The official summary of the show reads:

“A riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combating the city's most heinous offenders - organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders, and beyond.”

NBC ordered the eighth, ninth, and 10th seasons of the show way back in February 2020. While season eight was released on November 11, 2020, the ninth edition arrived on September 22, 2021. Season 10 premiered exactly a year after its predecessor.

The current season might be 15 to 24 episodes long, according to reports.

The main cast of the 10th season consists of:

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight

Jesse Lee Soffer as Detective Jay Halstead

Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres

Amy Morton as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone actor Jefferson White appears in the recurring character of Sean O’Neal.

Watch all the episodes of Chicago PD released so far on NBC and Peacock.

