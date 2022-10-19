Who plays Police Chief Patrick O’Neal’s son Sean in Chicago PD season 10 episode 5? Actor Jefferson White explains story arc

It has been confirmed that actor Jefferson White will be joining the ensemble cast of Chicago PD on this Wednesday's episode of the police procedural drama. White will take on the role of Police Chief Patrick O’Neal’s son Sean O'Neal in the NBC series.

The upcoming episode, episode 5 of season 10 which is titled Pink Cloud, will be an eventful one that will see Chief O'Neal and his son become an important part of the storyline.

Jefferson White's character's story arc explored in Chicago PD

In this week's episode of the Chicago PD, we will see Upton taking center stage as she works with her team to find a missing girl. The team learns through sources that the disappearance is linked to a human trafficking ring and Chief O'Neal must now turn to his personal resources to get the case solved. This is where Sean, the Chief's son, comes in with his network to help Upton solve the case.

Speaking about Sean's relevance in the case, actor Jefferson White commented in an interview with TVline,

“He’s got access to communities that don’t necessarily trust the CPD because of the history and tension. Sean himself has a complicated relationship with the police, and that also means he has a completely different perspective on [the case].”

Sean had a very difficult life struggling with addiction which resulted in a tumultuous relationship with his father. But that improved after he turned his life around and dedicated himself to serving the community and helping those who are struggling like him.

In this week's episode, Sean will spend most of his time working with Upton, who is also struggling after her husband Halstead moved outside of the country with a job. Commenting on the relationship between Upton and Sean, White has said,

“What she’s going through — the difficulty of that — he offers to be an outlet and a resource as she navigates [it].”

Showrunner Gwen Sigan, in an interview with Cinema Blend, has compared Sean and the Chief's relationship to the dynamic between Voight and Anna, who died in the Season 4 finale.

“It will probably be very similar to last season where we had Anna, and her storyline really became serialized, and I would say probably six episodes of it. We'll do a very similar thing this season. We've got some great standalones and great cases that we solve...[O'Neal] will be coming back quite a bit in the first half of the season, as well as his son, who is played by Jefferson White. We're very excited to have both of them.”

About Jefferson White

Jefferson White is an Iowa-born actor who is best known for his features in various television series. He has starred in Yellowstone (2018), The Twilight Zone (2019) and Manhattan (2014). His latest feature will be as Sean in Chicago PD.

Chicago PD is a long-running police procedural NBC drama that follows Detective Sergeant Hank Voight and his talented team, the Intelligence Unit at the Chicago Police Department, as they combat criminals and bring them to justice.

Catch the upcoming episode of Chicago PD season 10 this Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10/9c.

