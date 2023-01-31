WATCH: Terrifying video shows massive boulder crashing into Hawaii home

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, a family in Hawaii came close to being crushed under a boulder when a massive rock crashed into their home.

The terrifying incident was captured on a home surveillance camera that showed a massive boulder crashing into a Hawaii residence over the weekend, nearly missing a woman who reportedly moved in with her family a week ago.

The video showed the woman, identified as Caroline Sasaki, stepping down the hallway inside her home, located on the hillside of Honolulu, when a boulder rammed through a wall, almost hitting her in the house.

As per multiple reports, the five-foot boulder tore through the home’s compound and rammed through the living room before landing in a bedroom. Authorities said that no one was injured during the incident.

Hawaii Authorities are investigating the reason behind the boulder wrecking through a home

Authorities in Hawaii are reportedly investigating the source behind a massive boulder barreling into the home of a family who was only in the newly-built home for about a week when the rock wrecked through their residence.

Caroline Sasaki, the 65-year-old resident of the house, who was deeply disturbed at being almost crushed by the giant rock, described the terrifying ordeal to KITV 4 and said:

“All I heard was the boom when the glass cracked from the sliding door, so I backed up and I guess it passed right through me. I haven’t watched the video, but they said if I took one more step, I probably wouldn’t be here.”

As authorities continue to investigate the source of the boulder, Sasaki, seemingly frazzled by the incident, told KHON 2 that she suspected a nearby excavation work at a planned development in the hillside area was responsible for the boulder crashing down into her home.

The suspicions were also echoed by other homeowners in the Hawaii Hillside neighborhood who shared Sasaki’s concerns over the development project wreaking havoc in the area. Sasaki, who said that this was an unprecedented incident, told the outlet:

“We lived in this same location. We just knocked down the old house and rebuilt it; and it’s never happened before, heavy rain and hurricane warnings nothing. So, no rocks ever came down. We’ve had some issues with them carving the mountain, and I don’t know if that’s the cause.”

However, development owner Bingning Li rebuked Sasaki’s assertions and insisted his project was blameless in the recent incident. Bingning Li countered that the boulder rolled down from a much higher altitude away from his property. In response to the allegations, he said:

“Not at all, this is from way above, I looked at one of those rocks about 50 feet away from on top of the property and landed over there and then made its way down here. So it hit one of the cables that was supposed to stop it and the cable snapped. That took a lot of energy away otherwise this damage would be way more.”

Meanwhile, investigators continue to explore the case.

