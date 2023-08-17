Maid season 2 on Netflix: Expected release date, plot, cast, what to expect, and more

Maid is a hard-hitting comedy-drama series that draws inspiration from New York Times best-selling memoir about a mother's struggle with hard work, low pay, and survival. The second season of the acclaimed Netflix miniseries is expected to return with a second season by the latter half of 2024.

The American drama series is created by Metzler Molly Smith. Author Stephanie Land's personal memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive served as the source material for the series. The main character is a young mother who struggles to support her daughter after leaving an abusive relationship and finding work cleaning houses. The first season of the show aired on Netflix on October 1, 2021.

The series received critical acclaim after the premiere of its first season. The website Rotten Tomatoes reported a 94% approval rating with an average rating of 8.2. As of now, there is a lot of eagerness among viewers for the release of the second season of this critically acclaimed drama, but the wait will have to be there till next year!

Netflix's Maid season 2 may return by the latter half of next year

A poster of the Netflix miniseries

The Netflix miniseries was one of the most unexpected hits from the streaming giants when it premiered on October 1, 2021. The story revolves around a single mother, Alex, who had to take up the job of a houseworker after escaping an abusive marriage.

Season 2 of the series will follow up on the story of Alexandra 'Alex' Russell (played by Margaret Qualley) and how she deals with the custody of her baby daughter Maddy (played by Rylea Nevaeh Whittet). The expected release date of the second season of the series is expected to arrive around September 2024.

As of now, there has been no concrete news about the exact date of release and the time when the miniseries will premiere on Netflix.

The plot of Netflix's Maid

A still from the series

The series centers around Alex, a maid striving toward her dream of becoming a writer while also trying to raise a young child, deal with her broken family, an abusive ex-boyfriend, and other issues. The action of the story occurs close to Seattle, and Alex frequently travels by ferry to the made-up Fisher Island.

The official synopsis of the series from Netflix reads:

"Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, MAID follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning after escaping an abusive relationship to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. A story of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience."

The Netflix series takes viewers through a rollercoaster of emotions as it showcases the struggles of poverty and child custody battle amidst themes of emotional abuse. As such, this is definitely one of the best series which takes a nuanced look at motherhood and its struggles.

Who all are expected to return in Maid season 2?

The cast for season 2 will see the return of Margaret Qually (of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood fame) as the protagonist Alexandra "Alex" Russell. Melissa & Joey star Nick Robinson will reprise his role as Sean Boyd, Alex's abusive ex-husband. In addition, the show may see Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke, Andie MacDowell, and Rylea Nevaeh Whittet reprise their roles.

Stay tuned for the release of the second season of the Netflix series in September 2024.