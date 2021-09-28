Where to watch 'Maid'? Release date, trailer, and all about Netflix series

A comedy-drama with a heartbreaking portrait of poverty, Netflix's forthcoming miniseries, Maid, is as real as it gets when it comes to being homeless with a depleted bank account. A reality check of how society traps people in poverty, the series is quite an accurate depiction of how legal and governmental systems fail people, especially struggling young mothers.

The series is based on the 2019 New York Times bestselling memoir by Stephanie Land, "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive" who shared an up-close experience of her grueling life as a domestic worker. The story revolves around Alex, a single mother turned houseworker, escaping an abusive marriage and working towards providing a better life for her daughter, Maddy. A gritty yet genuine investigation of motherhood, Maid is definitely worth a watch.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's Maid.

Maid's Official Release Poster

The official poster for the miniseries Maid, was shared by Stephanie Land, author and producer, on the occasion of the trailer's release.

When will 'Maid' release?

Still from Netflix's miniseries Maid (Image via IMDb)

Maid is set to release globally on October 1, 2021 and will be available for streaming at 12.30 pm IST. The miniseries will include 10 episodes, each episode with a runtime of 40 to 60 minutes.

Official Cast members of 'Maid'

Created by Molly Smith Metzler, the series stars Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Andie MacDowell, Tracy Vilar, and Billy Burke with Xavi de Guzman as a recurring character.

Trailer for 'Maid'

Netflix teased their viewers by releasing a short teaser clip of the miniseries last month, gaining a positive response. Maid's official trailer was released this month, hyping all the viewers with Margaret Qualley's impressive performance as a single mother.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads:

"Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, MAID follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning after escaping an abusive relationship to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. A story of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience."

Maid might not be a crackling murder mystery but definitely deserves a watch this weekend.

