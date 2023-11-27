What did Jenna Bush Hager say about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s kiss? Today host cringes over couple’s major PDA

Jenna Bush Hager, the popular host of the Today Show, recently made a comment about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's post-constant concert PDA that left her cringing. The couple's steamy kiss has been the talk of the town since it happened, with millions taking to social media to express their opinions on it.

Jenna Bush Hager is an American television personality, author and journalist. She gained prominence as a correspondent for NBC News and is a contributor to the "Today" show. She has been involved in various segments and projects, contributing to discussions ranging from lifestyle and culture to news and events.

Jenna Bush Hager's candid take on Taylor Swift's and Travis Kelce's PDA: Too much or just right?

Jenna, who is known for her unfiltered opinions and honest comments, did not hold back while discussing the topic on her show. According to her, the couple's passionate kiss was too much to handle, and she could barely watch the video.

Jenna said:

"One thing I've just been stuck on, and I don't want to be this person because I'm very stuck on their romance, but do they make out like that in front of (her) dad?"

Jenna said this while trying not to cringe. She further added:

"I think they make out like that in front of the dad, which also gives me high school vibes!"

"I want to watch that seven more times."

The kiss was recorded by a fan at Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Kansas City, where Travis Kelce was also present. The video, which has now gone viral, shows the couple making out in front of the audience, with Travis even picking up Taylor in the middle of the kiss.

Kelce enjoyed the concert from the VIP tent situated on the venue floor. He was accompanied by Swift's father, Scott Swift. Wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard, the proud dad was spotted capturing moments of Kelce and joyfully celebrating when Swift playfully tweaked the lyrics of "Karma" in his honor.

The highlight of the evening unfolded post-Swift's concert at Estadio Monumental, as she fervently embraced Kelce backstage, solidifying their romance with a post-show kiss.

While some fans have been quick to label the moment as #RelationshipGoals, others have criticized the couple for their public display of affection.

Jenna Bush Hager's comment about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's make-out session has sparked widespread interest and commentary from people around the world. The infamous kiss has brought the couple to the forefront of public conversations, with opinionated onlookers weighing in with their opinions on social media.

Jenna Bush Hager's comments attest to the fact that people are still intrigued by the love lives of celebrities and will continue to be interested in their personal lives.