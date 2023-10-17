NFL Rumors: Jenna Bush Hager sparks speculation on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift going house-hunting

Jenna Bush Hager has fueled rumors that Taylor Swift and reported beau Travis Kelce are looking for a property in Kansas City.

Speaking with her co-host Hoda Kotb on their morning show, 'Today with Hoda & Jenna', she said:

“A friend from Kansas City texted me there might be news they’re buying a house.”

Though she rushed to say that it was not a confirmed rumor, she said that her source does know local realtors.

Jenna Bush Hager's source merits serious thought given Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged relationship

Even thougn Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have yet to make their relationship official, all indications show that they're spending a lot of time in each other's company recently. They're making it work even though they're based out of two different places.

The Chiefs tight end is mainly in Kansas City, while Swift has tried to be there for his home games. She lives in New York City and reportedly has an apartment in Manhattan.

The footballer has been going back and forth trying to meet Swift. That includes when he came with his team to play the New York Jets, but he was also spotted in the city on the weekend.

The power couple appeared separately on Saturday Night Live, which is filmed from New York, and were seen holding hands as they made their way to a restaurant in the city.

He was also present to watch his brother take on the New York Jets with the Philadelphia Eagles. While he was there to cheer on Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift did not join him at the game.

While everything looks to be going great between Travis Kelce and superstar singer, it's clearly a long-distance relationship at this point. Therefore, Jenna Bush Hager's idea that they might be looking for another base Kansas City might not be completely made up. Nevertheless, if it's true, it will be a significant upgrade in the status of their current quasi-official relationship.

However, given how quickly the relationship has moved in general, it might not be the greatest surprise. It was only a couple of months ago when Travis Kelce was telling Jenna Hager Bush and Hoda Kotb on their show that he had tried to give his number to Taylor Swift, and it did not work.

Whatsoever different way he then got in touch with her clearly seems to have worked, though. It will be fascinating to see what next steps the potential power couple takes.