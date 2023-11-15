Has Travis Kelce converted Taylor Swift's dad, Scott, a Philadelphia Eagles fan, to a Kansas City Chiefs fan? The two were spotted on the second night of Swift's "The Eras" tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday night. While standing in the VIP tent, Scott Swift's credentials were attached to a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard.

During this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Eagles, took notice of the lanyard. He then sent a message out to the singer's father, saying he couldn't leave his longtime fandom.

Jason Kelce: He even had your Chiefs lanyard on.

Travis Kelce: Got him on to over here to the good side, baby.

Jason Kelce: Scott What are we doing? Scott?

Travis Kelce: Just. Just one by one. Getting all the good, good ones.

Jason :Come on.

Jason Kelce: You're going to let this man's devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom Scott. Sounds Ridiculous.

Travis Kelce: Man. I might have persuaded him at a dinner the night before when I met him.

Jason Kelce: No. Did you?

Travis Kelce: That? Maybe. Who knows?

Travis Kelce: He's a huge football guy, isn't he? Yeah. He played college ball, I believe, a year at Hawaii and then a year or two or I forget. How long is that Delaware? But I think he was a linebacker, linebacker turned center.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end told his brother that he persuaded him to root for the Chiefs at dinner the night before. They went on to talk about Swift's father being a big fan of football and that he played college football.

Travis Kelce was 'blown away' during Taylor Swift's performance in Argentina

Travis Kelce traveled to Argentina to catch one of Taylor Swift's concerts on the South American leg of her tour. While the Friday night concert was postponed due to severe weather, he was able to attend on Saturday night.

Kelce admitted to his brother that he had a slight idea that Taylor Swift could change the lyrics of her single "Karma" to mention him. However, he said that it was still a bit of a shock to hear the lyric change during the concert.

He then went on to tell Jason Kelce how blown away he was by Swift's performance.

“I was blown away. It was an electric crowd too. And for everyone who went to those shows, Taylor was on record saying it was one of her favorite places to play so hats off to you guys for showing the love. It was fun, man.”

“For those of you who haven’t seen all the videos of me on your TikTok and your Instagram feed, I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires, the show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy [it] for. And yeah, Taylor absolutely ripped it, she killed it. And it looked like she was having some fun up there.”

He called the crowd electric, and even though it was the second time he had been to her concert, this time was even better.