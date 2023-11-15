Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, over the bye week to visit Taylor Swift on her latest tour stop. The Grammy Award-winning artist embarked on the South American leg of 'The Eras' tour last week with Argentina being the first stop.

The Chiefs' bye week happened to coincide with Swift's tour and the tight end attended the second show on Saturday night. The singer gave him a shoutout when she changed the lyrics of her hit single 'Karma' to 'the guy on the Chiefs' instead of 'the guy on the screen'.

On this week's episode of 'New Heights', his brother Jason asked whether he was aware Taylor Swift was going to change the lyrics.

“I had no clue. Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. It was like, ‘Oh, she really just said that.'”

Travis Kelce said that although he had a slight idea that she could change the lyrics, he was still shocked that she did. The video of Kelce in the VIP tent watching the concert alongside her dad, Scott, went viral.

Travis Kelce apologizes to Taylor Swift's dad for missed high-five

Travis Kelce had a minor slip during Taylor Swift's concert when he missed a high-five from her dad, Scott Swift. This was caused by the altered lyrics in the pop star's song, 'Karma'.

In the video that has now gone viral, Kelce is standing next to the singer's father. When she sings the changed lyrics, Scott turned towards the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and put his hand up. Kelce was clearly still in the moment and left him hanging.

Jason Kelce asked his younger brother about the moment. In response, he apologized to Scott Swift.

Jason: "You were so shocked you left Scott hanging. Scott's over here looking for a high-five."

Travis: "Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy! It's the most electric thing you can do at an event… So sorry."

Travis also joked with his older brother that he has converted Swift's dad, a Philadelphia Eagles' fan, into a Kansas City Chiefs fan.