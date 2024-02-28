What did Bianca Censori do? Kanye West's wife may face jail time for breaking French decency laws in Paris

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, could face legal action in France for stepping out on Tuesday, February 27, in a pair of sheer tights with no underwear and a see-through blue cropped top paired with a fur coat. West was seen behind his wife in a fully covered all-black outfit with a pair of spandex gloves with his security team.

Article 222-32 of the Fench Penal Code from March 1994 states,

"Deliberate sexual display in the sight of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs."

The law further states,

"The charge has been worded in such a way as to rule out any possibility of proceedings against persons practising naturism in places specially designated for this purpose."

West and Bianca Censori had been staying at the Ritz Hotel and dined at the restaurant Ferdi.

Bianca Censori and her almost nude outfits

This isn't the first time Bianca Censori has stepped out in a nearly nude outfit. In September 2023, fashion designers who worked closely with Kanye West told Page Six that Kanye has a "whole atelier in Italy" who come up with the fits.

West hired a Nigerian-born, London-based designer, Mowalola Ogunlesi, to head his Yeezy Gap collaboration. According to Page Six, Ogunlesi said,

"Anything he wants to make they can make it. He's just really just making it on the spot."

She added,

"They just buy tights and style it and cut it on (Censori)... Usually they get Wolford. Tights are not safe when they're around."

While talking about who has a say in the outfits, Ogunlesi said,

"She (Bianca) has a lot to say in what she wants to wear. Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye's brain. They want to show people that you can do this yourself. It's stuff that's attainable - tights. With tights, you can cut them and sew it - if it doesn't work out you can put on another pair."

Bianca Censori's French look comes after she and Kanye West were fined £10,000 for walking "virtually naked" around Italy in 2023. The couple faced paying the money or imprisonment by the Italian Constitutional Court for breaking laws.

In December 2023, Bianca Censori and Kanye were spotted spending the weekend together in Miami. Bianca donned a see-through bodysuit, fuzzy open-toe kitten heels, and a furry hut. She also held a big white stuffed teddy bear in her hands.