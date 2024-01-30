"Someone needs to rescue this woman": Netizens react to Kanye West allegedly banning Bianca Censori from social media

The American rapper and songwriter Kanye West is under fire for allegedly banning his wife, Bianca Censori, from using social media. The ban is reportedly for protection from negative comments. However, her friends believe it is another tactic to further "isolate" her.

According to Page Six, the couple married on December 20, 2022, and used a confidential marriage license. A source opened up about the recent Kanye ban with media outlets, saying:

"Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye. He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she has to read the nasty things that people say. He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."

Fan comments about the ban on Bianca. (Images via Reddit/Fauxmoi)

Netizens have shown concerns about the Australian architect, some hoping to "rescue" her from the rapper.

Kanye West bans wife Bianca Censori from social media for her own 'protection'

Kanye West is famous for being one of the world's best-selling music artists, with 160 million records sold. He has won 24 Grammy Awards and has released 10 studio albums, two collaborative studio albums, five mixtapes, and much more since the beginning of his music career in 1996.

In recent years, the rapper has received widespread criticism for his public outbursts about antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories. He is also known for criticizing Black Lives Matter, ending business relationships, and being blocked on social media platforms, as per Forbes. Recently, media outlets reported that the rapper had banned his wife Bianca Censori, from using social media.

According to Page Six, Bianca's friends have claimed she needs protection after the rapper found himself in hot water for posting explicit photos of her on his own social media account. An insider told the media outlet:

"He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated. This strong Bianca that was not going to deal with his sh*t anymore has seemingly vanished once again."

Her friends are stunned to see the usually assertive designer going along with Kanye West's demands. The source added:

"She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants, and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice. She went from being his designer to his wife, which is, unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped.”

Netizens have given their opinions about Kanye West's alleged control over her wife's clothes and social media. Some of the reactions are given below.

Back in September, The New York Post reported that people close to Censori had been worried about her for months. A source told Page Six that friends had reportedly been able to contact Censori to express their opinions, but she was not interested in listening to them. They added:

"Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her]. Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut."

Kanye West was accused of brainwashing Censori after sharing a revealing photo of her while cooking in the kitchen and posing near the shower, as per Us Weekly. He has since deleted all pictures from his Instagram account.