Bianca Censori Italy photos reportedly spark calls for arrest from Italian citizens

Australian architect and Kanye West's "wife" Bianca Censori was called out by Italian localities for her controversial clothing. As per several media reports, on August 19, the 46-year-old rapper and his 28-year-old partner headed out for a couple's date while vacationing in Italy. However, Censori's revealing outfit has some Italians calling for her arrest for public indecency.

Censori was photographed donning a skin-colored leotard. She reportedly opted to go braless and was forced to cover up her breasts with a black crossbody purse at one point. As per media outlet Jasmine Brand, one person commented:

Bianca Censori's controversial outfit in Italy was called out by the locals. (Photo via Backgrid)

“It’s surprising she (Bianca Censori) hasn’t been arrested. Italy is much more conservative, in this case rightly so!”

Another person said:

“How about police in every country arrest anyone who is nude? It’s called indecency … Tired of being forced to see nude women and should be illegal for children to see this.”

The tight-fitting attire seems to fit Bianca's style, as she has been seen wearing something similar many times while in Italy. This month, reporters took pictures of her hugging Kanye West while she was wearing a light blue swimsuit with a see-through back. On another occasion, Bianca Censori was seen in a white bodysuit with a pattern that was almost the same.

Internet reacts to Bianca Censori's controversial outfits in Italy

Expand Tweet

After the news of Bianca Censori's controversial and revealing outfits called for arrests went viral, Internet gave their two cents on the situation. Several users slammed Censori and Kanye West for not respecting other cultures when not in America. Others bashed the Famous singer for not commenting on Bianca's outfits but berating Kim Kardashian's when he was still married to her.

On a post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, users commented:

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Censori's controversial outfits in Italy. (Photo via @TheNeighborhoodTalk/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Censori's controversial outfits in Italy. (Photo via @TheNeighborhoodTalk/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Censori's controversial outfits in Italy. (Photo via @TheNeighborhoodTalk/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Censori's controversial outfits in Italy. (Photo via @TheNeighborhoodTalk/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Censori's controversial outfits in Italy. (Photo via @TheNeighborhoodTalk/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Censori's controversial outfits in Italy. (Photo via @TheNeighborhoodTalk/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Censori's controversial outfits in Italy. (Photo via @TheNeighborhoodTalk/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Censori's controversial outfits in Italy. (Photo via @TheNeighborhoodTalk/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Censori's controversial outfits in Italy. (Photo via @TheNeighborhoodTalk/Instagram)

Bianca Censori holds a degree in architecture and has worked with Kanye West's famous company Yeezy before romantically getting involved with him. As per Marie Claire, the 28-year-old joined the company in 2020, and remains unclear if she is still employed with Yeezy.

Censori and West tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2023 held in Beverly Hills. Reportedly, this happened two months after he got divorced from Kardashian. As per TMZ, they are yet to file for a marriage certificate and the legality of their union remains in question.

Expand Tweet

After almost seven years together, West and Kardashian got a divorce in November 2022. They shared four children together - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

After dating actress Julia Fox briefly last year, the singer and fashion designer was associated with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, who became "single" after his antisemitic statements.