Who is Juliana Nalu? All about the Brazilian model spotted hanging out with Kanye

American rapper Kanye West was spotted hanging out with model Juliana Nalu amidst his ongoing controversial online activities.

As per Page Six, the duo was seen exiting a movie theater in Los Angeles, California, after watching Triangle of Sadness on October 9.

For the outing, the 45-year-old star donned an all-black ensemble with a baggy denim jacket, pants, and clunky knee-length boots.

Nalu, who was seen leaving the venue holding Kanye's arm, was also wearing a monochrome outfit with hints of white and paired it with boots, pants, and a baseball cap with 2024 written over it.

All you need to know about Juliana Nalu

Born on October 17, 1998, Juliana Nalu is a native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. According to her Instagram bio, the 24-year-old is a model associated with several agencies like MGM Models, Elite Model Management, and Mix Models.

As per the Latina Magazine, Nalu began working with Elite at the age of 19 when she shifted to Los Angeles. Recently, she walked her first fashion week show in Milan, Italy, for the brand 6PM.

With 542,000 followers on Instagram, Juliana Nalu mostly shares content on beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and travel.

Although it is not known how Kanye West and Juliana Nalu crossed each other's paths, they were both present in Paris last week with clashing timelines. According to Page Six, they were first spotted together publicly on October 9.

After being banned from Instagram, Kanye took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of a black baseball cap with "2024" written on it. Three days later, on October 10, Nalu wore the same cap and shared a picture of herself on Instagram.

She captioned the picture:

Juliana also retweeted a picture of herself with West while the two got photographed hanging out in public. In the picture, she had donned a grey bodycon dress with boots while the rapper donned a dark gray ensemble with his beard shaved off.

Nalu captioned the picture with a black heart.

Kanye West has been under fire since the past week when he wore a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt to Paris Fashion Week while showcasing his Yeezy Season 9 collection. Not just him, but political commentator Candace Owens and some of West's models were also seen wearing the same t-shirt, for which he was bashed online.

He expressed his thoughts and anger on Instagram, trolling Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, and also made anti-Jew comments, accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of being controlled by them.

His actions violated the social media platform's policies, and his account was restricted soon after. He returned to Twitter almost after two years only to be banned again for making anti-Semitic comments.

