Why did Coldplay postpone Brazil shows? Band issues statement about Chris Martin’s lung infection

Coldplay has cancelled its upcoming Brazil shows until 2023, owing to frontman Chris Martin’s ill health. The band was scheduled to perform eight shows between October 11 and October 22 in Brazil, but have now scrapped all of them.

In a statement addressing that Martin is suffering from a lung infection and will not be able to perform for the next three weeks, the band stated on Twitter:

In a statement on Twitter, Coldplay noted:

“With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023.”

The band further stated::

“To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health.”

The band had earlier in September performed in Brazil as part of their Rock in Rio Festival.

It is not clear up until now about when Martin will hit the road again. However, the band stated about resuming shortly after Chris’s medical break, simultaneously noting that tickets for cancelled shows will be valid for the band’s new rescheduled dates. The concert goers unable to go can also avail a refund at the point of sale.

The band’s statement explained:

“Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three years weeks. We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days.”

The statement concluded noting:

“We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon. To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support.”

Coldplay notes that the Music of the Spheres tour is sustainable and inclusive

Coldplay in previous statements had disclosed publically that their ongoing tour is sustainable. The band pledged to cut the tour’s direct emmissions by over 50%, compared to the previous tours of 2016 and 2017, saying:

"Despite our best efforts, the tour will still have a significant carbon footprint. We pledge to drawdown more CO2 than the tour produces supporting projects based on reforestation, rewilding, conservation, soil regeneration, carbon capture & storage and renewable energy."

It further added:

"As part of this pledge, the tour will fund the planting – and lifelong protection of – millions of new trees including one tree for every ticket sold."

Reportedly, Coldplay is also making attempts to make their concerts accessible to everyone, including offering local sign language interpreters and Subpacs for deaf and hard-of-hearing guests. The band also noted that arrangements for blind or concert-goers with low vision would be made most likely very soon.

Earlier this year, Coldplay announced that their next album would be their last, releasing in 2025. The band stated that they would not make any new music and could do collaborative work in future.

