How much are Coldplay tickets? UK tour details and all you need to know

English rock band Coldplay have announced new tour dates for 2023. The band, which is currently on tour, will perform across venues in the UK including Manchester's Etihad Stadium and Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The announcement comes after the band completed a set of sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in support of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The newly announced tour dates kick off on May 17 in Coimbra, Portugal and will wrap up on July 16 in Amsterdam.

A statement on Coldplay’s website notes:

“The morning after completing their run of six sold out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, the band have announced further European and UK stadium shows for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in summer 2023.”

The statement added:

“The dates include the tour’s first visits to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands, alongside UK shows in Manchester and Cardiff.”

Coldplay 2023 UK and Europe Tickets

Tickets for the new shows will go on general sale at 10 am BST from August 25. The tickets will be available on the band’s official website.

The band has announced three gigs for the UK, including venues in Manchester, Etihad Stadium, and Cardiff. Tickets for these shows will be available through Ticketmaster. However, the pricing details are yet to be revealed. No pre-sale details for the tickets have been announced yet. Tickets for this month's Wembley Stadium shows were priced between £55 and £120 for seated tickets, and £85 for standing.

Coldplay 2023 UK and Europe tour dates

Check out the dates for the band's upcoming tour:

May 17 -- Coimbra, Portugal - Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

May 24 -- Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

May 25 -- Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

May 31 -- Manchester, England - Etihad Stadium

June 01 -- Manchester, England - Etihad Stadium

June 06 -- Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium

June 21 -- Naples, Italy - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

June 25 -- Milan, Italy - Stadio San Siro

June 26 -- Milan, Italy - Stadio San Siro

July 01 -- Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

July 05 -- Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

July 06 -- Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

July 08 -- Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

July 09 -- Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

July 15 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 16 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA

Coldplay says Music of the Speheres tour is sustainable and inclusive

Coldplay has vouched to make the ongoing tour sustainable. The band pledged to cut the tour’s direct emissions by more than 50% compared to their previous tours of 2016 and 2017.

The band in a statement noted:

"Despite our best efforts, the tour will still have a significant carbon footprint. We pledge to drawdown more CO2 than the tour produces supporting projects based on reforestation, rewilding, conservation, soil regeneration, carbon capture & storage and renewable energy."

It further added:

"As part of this pledge, the tour will fund the planting – and lifelong protection of – millions of new trees including one tree for every ticket sold."

The band has also partnered with collaborators to make their concerts accessible to everyone. The band notes:

“We want our concerts to be accessible to everyone, and for everyone to have the best possible experience.”

Some attempts include offering local sign language interpreters as well as Subpacs for deaf and hard-of-hearing guests. There will also be provisions made for attendees with sensory sensitivities and who are blind or have low vision.

