Suspense heightens as upcoming drama Blind featuring 2PM’s Taecyeon, Apink’s Eunji and Ha Seok-Jin drops new poster

Blind, tvN's upcoming K-drama, has dropped a poster featuring its main characters. The new mystery-thriller show is set to feature K-Pop icon 2 PM's Taecyeon and Apink's Eunji alongside actor Ha Seok-Jin. The poster has intrigued netizens as it promises a mysterious portrayal with intertwined storylines.

Viewers are being drawn to the show as the poster shows 2 PM's Taecyeon standing between Ha Seok-Jin and Apink's Jo Eun-Ki. Further, Ha Seok-jin has his palm around Taecyeon's throat in a formidable manner. When the characters are considered, this poster's connotation heightens the mystery surrounding the entangled lives of the main leads.

What is tvN's drama Blind all about?

The mystery thriller Blind recounts the narratives of ordinary people who unjustly become victims due to their lack of social or economic power. It also focuses on those who become criminals due to their blatant ignorance. Multiple stories plotlines revolving around detectives, judges, law students, and jurors will be seen in this upcoming drama.

2 PM's iconic rapper Taecyeon, whose stunning performance in Vincenzo left viewers awestruck, is returning to acting with Blind but this time as a law enforcer. Taecyeon is set to play the role of Ryu Sung Joon, a violent crime investigator who is adamant about apprehending offenders.

Sung-Joon is an enthusiastic detective who, due to his bravery and tenacity, often goes undercover into the depths of the criminal world. This precarious mode of work has resulted in him having one of the highest rates of arrest. However, his excessive motivation and convincing role-playing as a formidable gangster has its problems, as he is often mistaken for a violent criminal.

Ha Seok-Jin is a renowned name in the K-Drama industry, with several blockbusters like Crash Landing on You and Radiant Office adding feathers to his hat. Drinking Solo's actor is set to play the role of Ryu Sung Hoon, Ryu Sung Joon's older brother.

Ryu Sung Hoon is portrayed as a genius who graduated first in his class and went on to become a perfectionist judge.He is a forthright individual who strives to do his best and render a just decision. Ha Seok-Jin flawlessly portrays the role of the impartial judge Ryu Sung Hoon, however, this role is bound to be a challenging one for the actor. Viewers are eager to see how the actor will portray a character as Seok-Jin is known for his warmth, softness, and charms.

The third protagonist of Blind is K-Pop idol Apink's Eunji aka Jung Eun-Ji, who made a resonating mark in the acting industry with her performance in the K-drama Work Later, Drink Now. Jung Eun-Ji is set to play the role of Jo Eun Ki, a social worker. She has surmounted a number of challenges to becoming a social worker in order to assist children.

Jo Eun-Ki is a kind and understanding person and demonstrates her inner strength and bravery even when she faces horrifying details in a murder trial.

Blind is set to be broadcast twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays and its first episode will be released on September 16.

