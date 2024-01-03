"Wild how much she looks like Kim K": Kanye West's Instagram posts featuring Bianca Censori sparks comparisons with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West, posted a series of NSFW photos of his wife, Bianca Censori on Instagram, on January 2. The images feature Censori in a black bikini in a mirror selfie with West in the background. She is seen wearing a micro top with a leather corset bottom, a long trench coat and calf-high heeled boots.

Another outfit of Censori in a thong and fur off-the-shoulder top across her chest was captioned, "No pants this year" by West.

In light of the recent photos making it online, social media users pointed out that the rapper's current beau reportedly looked a lot like his former wife, Kim Kardashian.

Netizens believe Bianca looks like Kim (image via @blackkingkofi on X)

Although it's unclear when the two originally started dating, TMZ reported that they were first seen together at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, sharing a meal in January 2023. In October, Daily Mail obtained documents related to their wedding certificate.

Recent photos of Bianca Censori has netizens talking about similarities between her and Kim Kardashian

Bianca Censori's posts and images on the internet are often compared to Kim Kardashian's, with many saying that the two look very similar. She is often seen stepping out in sheer tops and bodysuits, a style that many feel is very similar to Kanye's ex wife.

After the recent post by West on Instagram, similar comparisons flooded the comments section. The pictures were also reshared on X (formerly Twitter), where it drew similar reactions:

Fans recall Kanye's lyrics about Kim (image via @tj99___ on X)

Another points out that Bianca hasn't gone through surgeries unlike Kim (image via @frank29517231 on X)

A fan claims that Kanye has a big plan (image via @Almightycrea014 on X)

Enter Another fan points comments on Bianca's appearance (image via @bybamy on X)

A user calls her "Kim K clone" (image via @Almightycrea014 on X)

Another user comments on Censori's appearance (image via @x7updates on X)

In October 2023, a source revealed to Closer how the SKIMS founder feels about Bianca Censori and Kanye:

"She says she can see Bianca being moulded into Kanye's ideal of the perfect woman. She thinks it's worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson and that he feels it's okay to treat people like this."

Another source told Daily Mail that the rapper allegedly controls Bianca Censori and reportedly has a distinct set of rules pertaining to what she wears, eats, and how she works out. The source also pointed out that Bianca acts as if "she doesn't have a mind of her own" and "obeys" whatever the Yeezy founder puts her up to.

Earlier, Censori's friends had expressed their concerns to the Daily Mail, saying that they fear West would turn her into another version of Kim Kardashian. Notably, they also pointed out that she isn't usually like this, and is instead lively and outspoken.