The Voice season 25: Everything we know so far

American singing competition series, The Voice is back with a new season to hunt for new talented artists in the US. Episode 1 of season 25 premiered on NBC on Monday, February 26, 2024, and since then fans have been patiently waiting for more episodes to be released.

Following a similar format to the previous seasons, the show will conduct blind auditions through which the judges will decide who they are willing to work with. Each judge has to adopt the role of a mentor and turn their chair towards a performing artist who they think would fit best in their team.

Throughout the competition, the judges will help their team enhance their singing abilities and find what genre of music suits their voice best. The Voice season 25 episode 2 is set to air on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, followed by blind audition episodes which will be released on March 4, 2024, and March 5, 2024, respectively.

The episode 2 synopsis reads as follows:

"Coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the second night of blind auditions."

Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay will be joining The Voice

As per the NBC Insider February 23, 2024 article it has been confirmed that coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper will be returning this season alongside new judges Dan + Shay.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney will become the first-ever duo to be coaches on The Voice. They have achieved immense success during their career that initiated from 2013 onwards. In 2021, the duo won three Grammy Awards for the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Mooney opened up about his experience on becoming The Voice judge and what he expects from the upcoming season in a February 13, 2024 NBC Insider interview:

''It really is such a pleasure and reminds us how blessed we are to be in this position that we even have a shot at getting to do this show. It’s so much fun to be able to learn. We're genuinely fans of every single one these wonderful people, [and] just being able to be in this family."

Moreover, Chance The Rapper will be returning as a coach as well since his time on the show during season 23. He revealed to NBC Insider in 2023 that:

"I wanted to be a Coach on The Voice because I like giving platforms to young Artists — especially people who are already seasoned in their trade and know what they’re doing but just need the right spotlight. I wanted to be a part of the process."

John Legend has been the face of The Voice for many seasons but decided to take a break in 2022 as he was juggling tour with his new album release. John planned on returning as a coach for the competition series in season 24, fans are glad to see him back for season 25 as well.

All upcoming season 25 episodes will air every Monday and Tuesday each week at 8 p.m. ET. Don't forget to stream episode 2 on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, on NBC and the next day on Peacock.