The Voice 2024: Which team did Bryan Olesen choose?

The Voice season 25 aired a brand-new episode on Monday, March 4, 2024. The installment covered week 3 of the blind auditions. The mentors were introduced to many more talented singers, and several made it through.

One of the contestants who auditioned for the singing competition in the latest episode was Bryan Olesen. The seasoned singer and guitarist took to the stage and sang One Republic's Love Run Out.

His performance earned him three yeses as Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Day + Shay fought over whose team the singer should join. Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper just watched the events unfold.

Eventually, Bryan chose Team Legend and joined the All of Me singer's team.

Dan + Shay let Bryan and his daughter sit on their chairs during The Voice season 25

The Voice season 25 aired a new episode on Monday, March 4, 2024. During the installment, a new batch of singers and musicians took to the stage in the hopes of impressing the mentors. While the coaches can hear the contestants, they cannot see them unless they press the buzzer on their seats.

One of the contestants who appeared on the episode was Bryan Olesen, whose performance clip was uploaded on YouTube earlier this week as a sneak peek.

While the clip featured the performance, it didn't showcase who the Nebraska native picked to be his mentor. When his audition was over, Chance the Rapper, the only coach who didn't press his buzzer, said the singer sounded amazing and that he wished he could have turned around to see the performance.

Reba McEntire told him that he was "incredible" and commended his stage presence. John Legend also praised the performance:

"I want to be clear about how great that performance was. That was the best audition we've seen."

When the season 25 contestant told the coaches after his audition that his daughter was cheering him on backstage, they urged her to join him on stage.

John Legend compared Bryan to Bono and noted that he had "so many chops." He added that he would love to be the singer's coach and help him with everything he needs to be a "great superstar."

Dan + Shay, who are first-time coaches on The Voice, chimed in. Shay said he thought they were getting punked and that "somebody famous" was on stage.

"You should be sitting here."

When the coaches noted that Bryan's daughter must be so proud of him, it was revealed that she was a singer as well. Dan + Shay then insisted that the father-daughter duo sang a song together.

The two sang Put Your Records On by Corinne Bailey Rae. The performance earned them a standing ovation and prompted Dan + Shay to surrender their seats to the father-daughter duo.

Chance the Rapper then asked Bryan who he wanted to be his coach. After thinking about it, he decided to join Team Legend.

The Voice season 25 airs episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC.