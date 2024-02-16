John Legend 2024 tour: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know 

John Legend's 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from May 31, 2024 to August 16, 2024 in venues across mainland United States. The tour, titled An Evening With John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories, will be the singer's first new tour in 2024 and will be a continuation of his 2023 tour of the same name.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Los Angeles, Verona, New York City and more, via a post on his official Facebook page on February 14, 2024:

Tickets for the tour will be available from February 16, 2024 at 10:00 am CST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the singer or via Ticketmaster.

John Legend 2024 tour dates and venues

John Legend started his latest tour, An Evening with John Legend, in early 2023 and would go on to perform in venues across North America, the UAE and the UK as part of the tour.

Now the singer has announced a second edition of the tour, which will also be the first new tour of 2024 for the singer. The full list of dates and venues for the John Legend 2024 tour is given below:

May 31, 2024 – Durant, Oklahoma at Grand Theater at Choctaw Casino

June 1, 2024 – Bentonville, Arkansas at The Momentary

June 4, 2024 – Vienna, Virginia at Wolf Trap

June 5, 2024 – Vienna, Virginia at Wolf Trap

June 6, 2024 - Vienna, Virginia at Wolf Trap

June 21, 2024 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in

June 22, 2024 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at Wind Creek Event Center

July 20, 2024 – Woodinville, Washington State at Chateau Ste. Michelle

July 21, 2024 – Woodinville, Washington State at Chateau Ste. Michelle

August 2, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre

August 3, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre

August 7, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in

August 10, 2024 – Verona, New York at Turning Stone Resort Casino

August 11, 2024 – Cary, North Carolina at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in

August 16, 2024 – Lincoln, California at Thunder Valley Casino in

John Legend released his latest studio album, Legend, on September 9, 2022 via John Legend Music Inc. and Republic Records. The singer elaborated on the album in an exclusive interview with The New Yorker on September 4, 2022, stating:

"The conversation I had with my team is that Act I was like Saturday night and Act II was Sunday morning. Saturday night is more about sensual pleasures, more about the party, more up-tempo. Sunday’s more introspective and intimate and spiritual."

The singer also elaborated on the theme of grief in the album, particularly in the single Pieces, stating:

"I’m someone who generally tends to write and perform songs that are optimistic. This song has some of that optimism—we’re going to get through this, we’re going to cope—but we’re not ever going to be the same as we were prior to this grief...You learn to live with that grief and carry it with you."

Aside from his music career, Legend is also known for his film and TV career, appearing as a judge on The Voice as well as the 2021 animation film The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE