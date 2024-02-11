10 Affordable skincare products from Loved01 John Legend skincare line

Loved01 John Legend is a skincare line that is specially formulated for people with melanin. The Loved01 John Legend is known for its high-quality formulations and effective ingredients. Moreover, their products are very inclusive and can be used by people of color.

It is consciously formulated to take care of the environment as well as help the epidermal skin layers evolve with high-quality, natural ingredients. According to a McKinsey Report of June 2022, 47% of consumers said they typically buy beauty products at a mass-market retailer or grocery store, yet only 13% say they can easily find beauty products that meet their needs.

If someone is looking for ethically conscious skincare products, Loved01 John Legend is the best brand available in the market for natural products. Here are 10 affordable skincare products from the said brand.

10 must-have skincare products from Loved01 John Legend

Loved01 John Legend has multiple products that are good for melanin-induced skin. Their products are formulated with clean and natural ingredients. Here is a list of 10 affordable Loved01 John Legend skincare products.

1) Loved01 John Legend Cleansing Bars

The cleansing bars from the brand are made out of ingredients like jojoba oil, shea butter, cedar, and citrus notes. These ingredients make the shower experience better and help soothe the skin, body, and mind.

These cleansing bars make the skin smooth and soft. After using this cleansing bar, one feels refreshed and energized since the natural ingredients smell amazing.

Price: $10 on the brand's official website.

2) Loved01 John Legend Yours, Mine, Ours - Face + Body Moisturizer

This hydrating face and body moisturizer helps soothe and nourish the skin. It is vegan and cruelty-free. One can immerse their skin with a high level of hydration.

The key ingredients of this moisturizer are sea buckthorn, rose hip and jojoba oil, and shea butter. These ingredients together help moisturize and hydrate the skin.

Price: $10 on the brand's official website.

3) Loved01 John Legend Toning Mist

This is one of the best organic facial toners one can find. It has a triple-action formula that helps soothe, moisturize, and hydrate the skin. It makes the skin dewy and hydrated.

The key ingredients are chamomile, lavender, and aloe vera. This can be used after cleansing the skin or shaving as it helps soothe the skin. It has an alcohol-free formulation that is made of witch hazel. It also acts as an astringent that helps minimize the appearance of pores.

There are more soothing ingredients like sea buckthorn, rosehip, and jojoba oils that help provide restorative hydration and deep moisturization. It is formulated for melanin-rich skin with a pH of 4.60 - 5.60. It makes it slightly acidic and effective for all skin types.

Price: $10 on the brand's official website.

4) Loved01 John Legend Exfoliating Cleanser

This is one of the most gentle exfoliating cleansers for the face and body. It has a creamy texture that helps moisturize and hydrate the skin. This is a vegan and cruelty-free cleanser.

The key ingredients of this cleanser are fine bamboo powder and plant-based oils. Sea buckthorn oil and rosehip oil are included in the cleanser that helps soothe the skin and aloe vera calms the skin.

Price: $15 on the brand's official website.

5) Loved01 John Legend Shave Cream

This shaving cream helps soothe and moisturize the body, it also helps soften the skin and the hair which protects the body from irritation. It helps provide the ultimate hydration to the skin.

The key ingredients of the shaving cream are rosehip, sea buckthorn oil, and jojoba oil. It helps hydrate and nourish the skin.

Price: $10 on the brand's official website.

6) Loved01 John Legend Face + Body Wash

This face + body wash helps restore hydration and gently cleanses the impurities. This face and body wash is creamy and leaves no lather. It helps the skin feel refreshed and uplifted.

The key ingredients are sea buckthorn oil, rosehip oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil, she butter, and green tea. These powerful ingredients help one feel calm and nourished.

Price: $10 on the brand's official website.

7) Loved01 John Legend Face + Body Oil

This face + body oil helps hydrate the skin with a blend of plant-derived oils. It is lightweight in nature and non-greasy in texture. It helps moisturize the face and body.

It is drenched in antioxidants that help protect and repair the skin. It is made with sea buckthorn oil, and rosehip oil that helps deliver deep hydration. It is specially curated melanin-rich skin and is effective for all skin types.

Price: $15 on the brand's official website.

8) Loved01 John Legend Cleansing Wipes

These cleansing wipes help cleanse the skin and are a great go-to when it has to be used in the gym. It is formulated to remove impurities, dirt, and makeup without stripping the skin. It leaves the skin fresh and hydrated.

It is infused with salicylic acid and papaya extract which helps to cleanse and exfoliate the skin. Some people might feel a tingling sensation for a few minutes.

Price: $10 on the brand's official website.

9) Loved01 John Legend Hand Wash

This is one of the best hand washes that helps to gently cleanse the hands and leaves skin soft. It washes away dirt and grime and is infused with nourishing oils and soft lavender notes.

This handwash is paired with Loved01 John Legend Hand + Body Lotion for an iconic pairing for healthy and radiant skin.

Price: $10 on the brand's official website.

10) Love Made Easy - Bundle

Loved01 John Legend Love Made Easy - Bundle (Image via Loved01 John Legend)

This bundle helps indulge in an ultimate body care experience. The bundle consists of cleansing wipes, toning mist, and face + body moisturizer. One can start by using cleansing wipes on the face as they help remove dirt and impurities.

After using the wipes, one can spray the mist all over the face. It helps in boosting hydration. It can also be sprayed after shaving the skin as it will help soothe the skin. To finish off the skincare routine, one can apply a desired amount of face and body lotion.

Price: $10 on the brand's official website.

Loved01John Legend's skincare line is filled with affordable products that one can use daily. They are clean in the formulation and are specially created for melanin-induced skin. One can find their products on their official website. They are known for their high-quality results and are vegan.