7 Best exfoliating gels for clear skin

Consider the best exfoliating gels for anybody who wants to gently remove dead skin cells to get clear, glowing skin that feels smooth and renewed.

Exfoliating is one great thing one can do for the skin. Otherwise, dead skin cells stick around, and it’s when flaky, itchy, and rough layers of cells build up on the skin. Beyond that cornflake-looking buildup, opting out of exfoliating regularly can clog pores, causing whiteheads, blackheads, and acne. Clearing these dead skin cells is crucial to keep the skin silky, soft, and smooth.

Exfoliators come in various forms, but out of many others, the best exfoliating gels or peeling gels are becoming a trend, especially among Korean skincare fans. When applied and rubbed on the face, the product reacts to the oil on the skin, balling up in tiny pieces that help pick up dead skin cells.

Achieve clear skin with these best exfoliating gels

Take a look at our picks for the best exfoliating gels that melt away excess oil and dead skin cells to leave you with clear, more radiant skin.

Skinfood: Pineapple peeling gel

Pyunkang Yul: peeling gel

Beauty of Joseon: Apricot Blossom peeling gel

Paula’s Choice: 8% AHA gel exfoliant

Mother Made: Exfoliating aqua peel gel

Dr. G: Brightening peeling gel

Klavuu: Phytoncide peeling gel

1) Skinfood: Pineapple Peeling Gel

The deep peeling gel combines cellulose particles and alpha hydroxy acids from apples which eliminates sebum and dead skin cells to help the skin feel smooth and soft for days. Meanwhile, pineapple, aloe, and purslane extracts clear the skin of blemishes and polish off dark spots.

This peeling gel, priced at $8.40, does the job of exfoliating skin gently for smoother, youthful skin.

2) Pyunkang Yul: Peeling Gel

Dry, flaky, and easily irritated skin can benefit from this obtain-type exfoliator that makes the skin look and feel smooth and glowy. Containing betaine salicylate from sugar beets and papaya fruit extract, it effortlessly rids excessive oil and unwanted skin cells. Additional allantoin from comfrey leaves, roots and hyaluronic acid put moisture back into the skin to keep it firm and plump.

Priced at $14, it is for anybody desiring the best exfoliating gels for smoother skin with zero irritation.

3) Beauty of Joseon: Apricot Blossom Peeling Gel

Plant-derived cellulose from cotton and prunus mume flower water powers this gommage-type exfoliator to alleviate skin concerns like excessive sebum production and uneven texture. Additional ingredients like green tea and heartleaf extracts keep the skin youthful with antioxidants.

Priced at $13, it's one of the best exfoliating gels that gets rid of skin impurities and dead skin while leaving it intensely hydrated.

4) Paula’s Choice: 8% AHA Gel Exfoliant

Containing 8% AHA in the form of glycolic acid, it helps gently shed built-up dead skin layers to create a noticeable radiance and fewer wrinkles, making the skin look and feel soft and firm. The weightless gel texture is soft and gentle on the skin and doesn't irritate.

This gel exfoliant, priced at $37, is for anybody desiring the best exfoliating gels to reveal smoother, firmer skin.

5) Mother Made: Exfoliating Aqua Peel Gel

Combined cotton cellulose, green tea water, and botanical peeling extracts from papaya, apple, bergamot, and willow bark power this mild exfoliating gel to remove dead skin while smoothing skin texture. Meanwhile, skin conditioners like vitamin E, sea buckthorn, and aquaxyl hydrate and nourish skin so it looks plump, soft, and firm.

This peeling gel, priced at $27, is vegan and free of micro-abrasives and acids, so it’s gentle even for sensitive skin.

6) Dr. G: Brightening Peeling Gel

Containing aqua ceramide, it mildly exfoliates old and fine dead skin cells while protecting the moisture barrier. Meanwhile, patented vitamin C and low molecular hyaluronic acid put moisture and radiance back into the skin after exfoliation.

Priced at $17.50, this peeling gel transforms tired, hyperpigmented skin into a radiant, even complexion.

7) Klavuu: Phytoncide Peeling Gel

Combined carbomer and organic-certified cellulose from pine get rid of old skin, excessive oil, and makeup with no stinging effect on the skin. In addition, skin-soothing ingredients like Panthenol and willow bark extract quench skin, keeping it plump and firm after exfoliation.

This peeling gel is priced at $12.49 and has capryloyl salicylic acid for additional anti-acne care.

The best exfoliating gels buff off excess sebum and any dead skin cells ready to come off. Their clumping ingredient, usually cellulose or carbomer, is the secret behind their "magical" peeling effect.

So, while some peeling gels have chemical or enzyme exfoliants, they are considered manual or physical exfoliants. But with soft cellulose and carbomer acting like the grains in facial scrubs, exfoliating gels are less scratchy and gentler on the skin.

