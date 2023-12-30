7 best Beauty of Joseon skincare products to add to your 2024 vanity

Beauty of Joseon skincare products have become an instant hit in the beauty world, well-loved for their sleek packaging and interesting formulas. A Korean skincare brand that was founded in the early 2010s, Beauty of Joseon takes inspiration from South Korea’s longest and most influential historical period, the Joseon Dynasty.

The brand is famous for its ‘Hanbang’ skincare, a traditional Korean holistic medicine. Each Hanbang ingredient used in Beauty of Joseon skincare products addresses specific skin conditions and concerns. Panax ginseng, green tea, rice bran, and red beans are the main ingredients used by the brand.

Skincare products from Beauty of Joseon are great for anyone who wants to get healthy and glowing skin without the risk of irritation.

7 Best Beauty of Joseon skincare products

When shopping at Beauty of Joseon for the first time, picking the best skincare products for your specific needs can be difficult. From their Ginseng line of products to their classic Dynasty Cream, here are 7 of the best Beauty of Joseon skincare products to get your hands on.

1. Radiance Cleansing Balm

This cleansing balm is among the favorite Beauty of Joseon skincare products for anyone who wants a luxurious, non-stripping cleanser. Made with amino acid-rich rice bran water, it gets rid of skin impurities, makeup, and sunscreen without drying. It leaves the skin clean, moisturized, and noticeably softer and radiant.

It's available for $19 at the brand's official website.

2. Green Plum Refreshing Cleanser

BOJ’s Green Plum Refreshing Cleanser strikes the balance between cleansing and keeping the skin’s moisture barrier intact. It’s a slightly acidic but gentle facial cleanser that uses natural Hanbang ingredients like mung bean and plum extracts.

Mung bean seed extract is an effective natural exfoliant, while plum water is rich in vitamins and organic acids, which help soften dead skin cells and nourish the skin.

It's available for $13 at the brand's official website.

3. Ginseng Essence Water

One of the classic ingredients in Beauty of Joseon skincare products is ginseng, which is a widely favorite herb in Korean history.

Formulated with 80% ginseng root water, which is rich in saponin, it supplies the skin with moisture deep within and long-lasting hydration. It contains niacinamide for extra oil and moisture balance, which helps control sebum production.

It's available for $18 at the brand's official website.

4. Glow Deep Serum

Formulated with 68% rice bran water and 2% alpha arbutin, this Beauty of Joseon’s Glow Deep Serum is designed to moisturize dry skin, limit melanin production, and brighten the skin.

This serum is one of the best Beauty of Joseon products to try in 2024 for individuals dealing with uneven skin complexion and pigmentation.

It's available for $17 at the brand's official website.

5. Dynasty Cream

The Dynasty Cream is the very first on the line of Beauty of Joseon skincare products and has been a long-time favorite of many fans of Korean skincare products.

It is enriched with good-for-the-skin ingredients like ginseng water, rice bran water, niacinamide, and squalane. This all-in-one cream keeps the skin hydrated, balanced, and healthy from deep within.

It's available for $24 at the brand's official website.

6. Ginseng Moist Sun Serum SPF 50+ PA++++

Beauty of Joseon’s Ginseng Moist Sun Serum packs enough skin nourishment and sun protection to keep the skin looking glowy and healthy. It has a moisturizing serum formula enriched with 30% ginseng extract and 2% niacinamide, which gives this product good anti-aging benefits.

It's available for $21 at the brand's official website.

7. Red Bean Refreshing Pore Mask

Another excellent choice from the Beauty of Joseon is this pore mask formulated with Haenam red bean extract. It helps absorb excess sebum and naturally exfoliates old dead skin cells.

It’s one of the best Beauty of Joseon skincare products for people concerned about large pores, particularly oily skin.

It's available for $20 at the brand's official website.

For those who want to try hanbang beauty products or the skincare-first approach to beauty, Beauty of Joseon skincare products are some of the best in the market. The brand creates skincare products that are effective yet gentle and bring comfort and nourishment to the skin.

Apart from the brand's official website, one can shop Beauty of Joseon products at other retailers like Amazon, YesStyle, and Olive Young worldwide, as well as Costco in the US.