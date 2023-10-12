5 best product deals under $30 to avail during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is a forty-eight-hour sale exclusively for Prime members that starts on October 10, 2023. This is the right time for beauty enthusiasts to stock up on their skincare favorites and try their hands on some new products while saving up as much as possible.

Amazon offers amazing beauty deals at whopping discounts, especially to Amazon Prime members. This sale is the best time to buy the beauty products one has been eyeing or trending products on TikTok.

From hot rollers for curling hair and intensely hydrating water gel moisturizers to K-beauty’s best-selling formulations, this listicle consists of five best product deals to avail under $30 from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale.

5 best skincare, makeup, and hair care products under $30 to add to cart on Amazon Prime Big Day 2023 sale

1) L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara

Original price: $10.99

Sale price: $6

This voluminous mascara by L’Oréal Paris is a unique formulation that builds lashes, enhances lash thickness by 5 times, and resists clumping. It is suitable for people with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

With the Prime Big Day Sale offering a whopping discount on the mascara, it is a steal deal for those who wish to get full, long eyelashes. The brand states that this mascara can be paired well with their lash primer which instantly builds dramatic volume and length on each lash.

2) NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil

Original Price: $11

Sale Price: $6.99

NYX Professional Makeup Eyebrow Pencil is available in multiple shades and is ideal for defining, shaping, and filling in sparse brows. It is one of the most precise brow pencils that coats the finest eyebrow hairs with color, offering a natural-looking finish.

The eyebrow pencil has an ultra-slim retractable tip that makes application easy. Additionally, this product is cruelty-free and is available for a slashed price on Amazon Prime Big Day Sale 2023.

3) Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Original price: $25

Sale price: $14.59

One of the most popular products in the K-beauty arena, the Cosrx Snail Mucin is a lightweight essence that absorbs into the skin to give it a natural glow from within. Available at a must-grab discount at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023, the essence is created from low-stimulation, nutritious, filtered snail mucin that keeps the skin illuminated and moisturized throughout the day.

The essence fades dark spots, offers anti-aging benefits and intense hydration, and improves skin texture. It also targets rough and dull skin with dark spots and scars.

4) Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-use Concealer

Original price: $10.99

Sale price: $8.80

The brand claims this is America’s Number 1 Concealer. Maybelline New York’s Instant Age Rewind Eraser conceals dark circles, brightens dull skin, and corrects the appearance of facial redness.

Infused with Haloxyl, this concealer reveals radiant-looking skin by erasing blemishes, dark spots, and the appearance of fine lines. Available in shades that flatter all skin tones, this concealer also makes for the perfect makeup base for the days one opts for a no-makeup-makeup-look.

5) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Moisturizer

Original price: $26.79

Sale price: $16.23

Neutrogena’s lightweight water gel is charged with skin-friendly ingredients like Amino Acids, electrolytes, and Hyaluronic Acid to deliver 5X hydration. It helps strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and restores skin vitality to reveal plump and dewy skin.

This water gel is formulated with ingredients that boost ingredient absorption and provide intense, long-lasting hydration and cannot be missed for a steal-deal at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

Stock up on your beloved beauty products or try out the abovementioned products for effortless makeup looks from the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023. All the abovementioned products come under a price range of $30 and make the ideal beauty gifts with the holiday season approaching.