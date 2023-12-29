Find the best Korean skincare products for healthy and glowing skin without breaking the bank on Soko Glam. Founded in 2012, Soko Glam has transitioned from a passion project into a massive online destination where one can find leading Korean beauty products. Notably, they claim to be the first to make the famous 10-step Korean skincare routine, one of the most followed skincare routines worldwide.

Soko Glam makes it easy to discover and get all the coolest, trendy, and new Korean skincare products. They also curate a 5-step or 10-step skincare routine based on an individual’s skin type and “build your K-beauty routine” feature, based on skin type, concerns, or favorite brands.

For everyone, from Korean beauty amateurs to K-beauty veterans looking for the best Korean skincare products, Soko Glam is a great tool.

11 best Korean skincare products under $50 on Soko Glam

From sheet masks, emergency pimple patches, and facial cleansers to nourishing essences, serums, moisturizers, and sunscreen, Soko Glam has a wide collection of trending K-beauty products that are affordable.

Find out the best Korean skincare products and the next Holy Grail K-beauty essentials available on Soko Glam under $50.

1. Then I Met You: Living Cleansing Balm ($38)

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm (Image via Soko Glam)

Exclusive to Soko Glam, this is a 12x award-winning balm by Charlotte Cho, the founder of Then I Met You and Soko Glam itself. It has a luxurious sorbet-like texture and a nutrient-rich formulation that melts away oils, stubborn makeup, and sunscreen.

Sea Buckthorn, a favorite ingredient in many Korean skincare products, is the star ingredient for this cleansing balm. It’s rich in skin-friendly fatty acids and has antioxidant benefits that protect and soften the skin. Other notable ingredients include Vitamin E, and olive oil, which nourishes the skin, and persimmon extract, which has brightening and anti-aging benefits.

2. COSRX: Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence ($25)

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (Image via Soko Glam)

For anyone with dull and dehydrated skin, the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is a great choice. Formulated with 96.3% of the now-famous Snail Secretion Filtrate in many Korean skincare products, this snail mucin essence from COSRX helps to repair and rejuvenate the skin. It has a lightweight formula that quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving a heavy feeling.

Other key ingredients in this essence include allantoin, arginine, hyaluronate, and panthenol, which provide extra elasticity-enhancing and hydrating benefits.

3. ACWELL: Licorice pH Balancing Advance Serum ($16)

ACWELL Licorice pH Balancing Advance Serum (Image via Soko Glam)

Another one of Soko Glam’s exclusive Korean skincare products, this serum is formulated to lighten dark spots and help acne scars fade faster. It has a moisturizing effect on the skin but doesn’t leave a sticky feeling. It features the star ingredients licorice water and licorice root extract, which are known for their hydrating, brightening, and skin-soothing benefits.

Other key ingredients include pine bark extract, which helps hydrate the skin and reduce fine lines, and white eggplant which has astringent properties, glutathione, and niacinamide.

4. Neogen: Day-Light Airy Sunscreen ($32)

Neogen Day-Light Airy Sunscreen (Image via Soko Glam)

Neogen’s Day-Light Airy Sunscreen quickly absorbs into the skin and doesn’t leave any white cast or greasiness. It’s formulated with 20 different plant extracts, including acai, aloe, avocado, evening primrose, and hibiscus, that help calm and moisturize the skin. For people with oily skin, it's one of the best Korean skincare products that also helps control sebum production.

5. The Klog: Soft Shield Pimple Patch ($6)

The Klog Soft Shield Pimple Patch (Image via Soko Glam)

The Klog Soft Shield Pimple Patch has 42 patches of varying sizes that work for all types of acne, including cystic and hormonal acne. It also works for all skin types and tones. It’s made of 100% vegan hydrocolloid and is nearly invisible, with beveled edges that help it fit securely into the skin, even in curved areas like the nose and chin. This emergency pimple patch pack is exclusively available at Soko Glam.

6. Some By Mi: AHA-BHA-PHA 30 Days Miracle Toner ($22)

Some By Mi AHA-BHA-PHA 30 Days Miracle Toner (Image via Soko Glam)

This bottle is a multi-tasking toner from Some By Mi that exfoliates, hydrates, and balances the skin’s pH levels. It’s formulated with three different chemical exfoliating acids that leave the skin feeling smooth and soft without that stinging or burning sensation in the skin. Enriched with other ingredients like tea tree water, papaya, niacinamide, and witch hazel extracts, it clears the skin, soothes inflammation, and helps keep the skin vibrant and wrinkle-free.

7. I’m From: Mugwort Cream ($32)

I’m From Mugwort Cream (Image via Soko Glam)

Mugwort extract is a famous ingredient in Korean skincare products and is known to fight premature aging, stimulate collagen production, and help minimize the appearance of fine lines. Formulated with 73.55% mugwort extract, I’m From’s Mugwort Cream boasts the powerful antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory effects of mugwort. It’s great for hydration and deep purification, which can help restore the health and softness of tired and sensitive skin.

8. Klairs: Supple Preparation Facial Toner ($22)

Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner (Image via Soko Glam)

Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner is one of the best Korean skincare products on Soko Glam for those who want to get instant calmer and bouncier skin. It’s a vegan toner formulated with rich amino acids to remove excess sebum and dirt while moisturizing and restoring the skin’s pH balance.

This facial toner is suitable for all skin types, especially those with sensitive and dehydrated skin.

9. The Plant Base: Waterfall Moist Balanced Hyaluronic Acid ($25)

The Plant Base’s Waterfall Moist Balanced Hyaluronic Acid is a versatile ampoule that’s lightweight and hydrating. Made out of 100% pure sodium hyaluronate, it penetrates the skin deeper to keep it well-hydrated and plump with moisture. It doesn’t contain any possible irritants or harsh ingredients like parabens and mineral oil, which makes it suitable for individuals with sensitive skin.

10. Etude House: SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream ($20)

Formulated with natural and minimal ingredients, it hydrates, balances, and soothes the skin. This intensive cream contains Panthenol, which is a known compound in many Korean skincare products for delivering deep hydration and repairing skin damage.

Other key ingredients include shea butter and sunflower seed oil, which nourish and revive the skin from within.

11. Banila Co: Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm ($19)

Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm from Banila Co. is great for melting stubborn makeup and grime without stripping and drying the skin. Enriched with acerola extract, which is rich in vitamin C, it acts as a natural exfoliant, which helps brighten the complexion.

An improved formulation, this cleansing balm is made with vitamin E acetate instead of butylated hydroxytoluene and natural ester oil in place of mineral oil, making it more skin-friendly.

Soko Glam is one of the most trusted online Korean beauty shops and lifestyle brands, with the best selection of top beauty essentials and content. For every K-beauty fan, Soko Glam has made it easy for an individual to spot and source the best Korean skincare products.

They offer facial cleansers, cleansing balms, toners, masks, exfoliators, moisturizers, sun protection, and other beauty and Korean skincare products under $50 for customers worldwide.