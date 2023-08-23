5 best skin barrier repairing products for 2023

For those who have been using exfoliating acids regularly, their skin tends to become sensitive and distressed, eventually harming the skin barrier. However, it is important to restore the skin barrier to its regular glory by investing in products that help repair the skin.

The skin barrier helps achieve a healthy complexion, which if damaged results in breakouts, inflammation, and itchiness. Barrier-repairing products are packed with the good stuff that stops the damage right away and heals the skin.

These 5 skin barrier-restoring products are tried and tested by many beauty lovers, making them the most popular barrier-repairing products for 2023.

5 best skin barrier repairing products to soothe and restore a damaged skin barrier

1) KraveBeauty Great Barrier Relief

This is a nourishing, creamy serum that calms signs of sensitivity caused by a broken skin barrier. It is formulated with nourishing oils that undertake barrier rebalancing activities and clear breakouts by soothing irritated skin.

The KraveBeauty Great Barrier Relief is formulated with Tamanu Oil, Niacinamide that fades dark spots and discoloration. It also has Ceramides that replenish the skin barrier’s fatty building blocks.

The product retails for $28 on the KraveBeauty website.

2) SkinFix Triple Lipid + Collagen Activating Serum

SkinFix’s three-in-one serum is a 97% naturally derived serum made with an active cocktail of seaweed hyaluronate, peony root complex, and ten vital lips clinically proven to moisturize the skin.

The serum is the recipient of the Best of Beauty Award which strengthens and smoothens the skin's natural barrier.

It retails for $50 on the SkinFix portal.

3) Paula's Choice Resist Barrier Repair Moisturizer

Paula’s Choice is renowned for its skincare formulations and this skin-renewing anti-aging moisturizer performs the functions of nourishing dehydrated skin, barrier repair, and promoting a radiant, firmer-looking complexion.

Some of the benefits that Paula’s Choice Resist Barrier moisturizer offers is the presence of retinol which reduces the visibility of wrinkles. It is a hydrating formula that targets signs of aging while repairing a damaged barrier of the skin as well.

This retinol-enriched product retails for $37 on the Paula’s Choice website.

4) Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum

This serum is a holy grail skincare product for hydration support and restoring the skin's natural barrier. Infused with five types of lipids and ceramides, this serum aims to reduce transepidermal water loss and signs of skin irritation stemming from a damaged barrier.

The Cocokind serum deeply hydrates the skin and smoothens skin texture. It also supports the skin’s natural ceramide production and reveals supple, noticeably soft skin.

Retailing for $22 this beta-glucan and squalene infused serum is available on the Cocokind website.

5) Caudalie Premier Cru The Rich Cream

Caudalie’s rich cream is a deeply nourishing formulation with anti-aging benefits infused. They are combined with the brand’s patented TET8 technology to correct eight signs of aging namely firmness, fine lines, dark spots, radiance, deep wrinkles, intense moisture, volume, and elasticity.

Rich in texture, this cream is enriched with bio ceramides, lipids and focuses on restoring the skin’s natural barrier. Ideal for dry skin, this cream consists of Viniferine and Hyaluronic acid with 97% natural origin ingredients.

This non-comedogenic formulation retails for $98 on the Caudalie website.

Barrier restoration and repair are just as important as other skincare regime activities. A damaged barrier can cause inflammation and breakouts, hence it is ideal to use any of the aforementioned products for a calm and hydrated barrier leading to healthier skin.