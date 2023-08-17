Where to get Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream? Price, formula and more details explored

Elizabeth Arden recently launched its Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream. This gentle yet effective retinol-infused moisturizer can be incorporated into the daytime and nighttime skincare routine. The moisturizer leaves the skin deeply nourished, thus lending it a glow-from-within look.

The beauty brand is an age-old luxury brand specializing in skincare, makeup, and fragrances. It is one of the oldest brands that made a mark in the beauty industry, best known for its luxurious formulas enjoyed by young and old.

Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream promotes skin firmness and elasticity, all while helping with uneven skin tone and texture. The cream combines the power of retinol and HPR for intense line smoothening, with the skin-loving ingredients ensuring it doesn't lead to any skin irritation. The beauty brand claims that one can see visible results within a week, with a significant difference in the appearance of pores and skin clarity after four weeks.

Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream is already available on the Elizabeth Arden website, retailing for $92 for 1.7 oz of the product. Along with that, the moisturizer is also available on Amazon and Dillard's for the same price.

Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream is a gentle retinol-based moisturizer

Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream is specifically formulated to provide the skin with the miraculous benefits of retinol without irritating the skin. Elizabeth Arden's new moisturizer deeply nourishes the skin, leaving it radiant and healthy.

Unlike most retinol-based products currently available in the beauty industry, the retinol-infused moisturizer can also be used in the daytime routine. However, one must diligently apply sunscreen and re-application to avoid sun sensitivity.

Elizabeth Arden's new moisturizer helps with the appearance of wrinkles and pores, producing visible results within a week. It leaves the skin plump and firm, encouraging soft and smooth skin with an even tone. The moisturizer has a super lightweight formula that is perfect for all skin types and gentle enough for first-time retinol users.

Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream is infused with both retinol and HPR. Unlike retinol, which is quickly absorbed into the skin for immediate results, HPR is a new-gen retinoid that slowly releases into the skin. Combining the two ensures the skin barrier isn't damaged, making the cream beginner-friendly.

Other than retinol and HPR, Elizabeth Arden's moisturizer contains the goodness of phytoceramides, bisabolol, and ginger root. The ingredients work together to strengthen the skin barrier and soothe the skin by minimizing the possibility of irritation.

The water cream uses hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, leaving it plump and bouncy deeply. The power peptides in the Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream smoothen out fine lines and wrinkles, promoting the skin's collagen production for smooth and supple skin.

Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream will be a perfect product for your anti-aging journey. The moisturizer is already available on the Elizabeth Arden website, retailing for $92.