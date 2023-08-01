Where to get Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Jet Set? Price, products and more details explored

Sol de Janeiro's Beija Flor collection is one of their bestselling range of products, owing to its beautiful fruity flowery fragrance. Back in July, the beauty brand introduced a new body wash with the same scent, which was a massive success amongst their customers, leading to their latest launch of the Beija Flor Jet Set.

The travel set includes Beija Flor Renewing Body Wash, Beija Flor Elasti-Cream, and Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '68 Perfume Mist, all of which are available in travel-size minis that easily fit into the reusable container. This can come in handy when packing body care products for your next vacation.

With summer being the perfect time for a getaway, the beauty brand has introduced the travel set at just the right time. With Brazilian jasmine and pink dragonfruit notes, one is sure to smell like a dream while on vacation.

The Beija Flor Jet Set is available on the Sol de Janeiro website starting today. Retailing for $30 only, the travel set will be available for purchase internationally starting August-October.

Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Jet Set comes with all the body care products one could need

Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Jet Set (Image via Sephora)

Beija Flor Jet Set is an amazing-smelling travel set that comes with some of the fan favorites of the beauty brand. The products have the iconic fruity floral fragrance that comprises pink dragonfruit, lychee essence, Brazilian jasmine, and hibiscus. Along with that, the base notes of vanilla and musk make sure one smells fantastic all day long.

The travel set comes with the mini size of one of the newest products by the beauty brand, the Beija Flor Renewing Body Wash which retails for $26 on their website. The creamy product contains a retinol alternative that gently exfoliates away dead skin cells, leaving you with replenished, soft, and smooth skin.

Along with the body wash, the set also contains Beija Flor Elasti-Cream, which is infused with the goodness of vegan collagen and cacay oil, a retinol alternative that will help keep the skin supple and bouncy. It deeply hydrates the skin, helping one fight early signs of aging. The body cream retails for $48 on the beauty brand's website.

Lastly, Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Jet Set consists of the perfume mist that is the defining fragrance for the entire set. Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '68 Perfume Mist is a fresh-smelling mist that takes inspiration from the year 1968. On its website, the beauty brand elaborates,

"Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist is inspired by the year 1968, when the Tropicalia Movement influenced an exciting musical and cultural shift in Brazil."

The energizing fragrance of the mist, which takes inspiration from the gardens of Rio, is perfect for summer. The fragrance retails for $38 on the beauty brand's website.

Along with the Beija Flor travel set, Sol de Janeiro has also launched the Bom Dia Jet Set, which retails for $30 on the beauty brand's website. The Bom Dia travel set comes with their Bom Dia body wash, body cream, and the accompanying perfume mist. Depending on your skin's needs, you can opt for either of the travel sets, from the Sol de Janeiro website.