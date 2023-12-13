How to make Facial toners at home? 7 best ways explored

Facial toner is a critical yet often overlooked component of a comprehensive skincare routine. Historically, toners were viewed as harsh and potentially irritating due to their high alcohol content. However, the modern understanding of toners has evolved significantly.

Toners are versatile, especially for those with oily or acne-prone skin. They serve various purposes, such as gently exfoliating the skin, balancing pH levels, and introducing beneficial ingredients in a lightweight formulation.

The primary function of a face toner is to restore the skin’s pH balance after cleansing. A balanced pH enables the skin to effectively protect and renew itself. Beyond pH balancing, toners aid in removing residual dirt, makeup, and oil, hydrate the skin, smooth its texture, and infuse it with vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals. They also prepare the skin to absorb other skincare products more effectively.

The kind of toner one should use depends on individual skin types and specific skin concerns. For instance, those with oily or acne-prone skin may find toners particularly beneficial for balancing oil production, while those seeking hydration or a botanical boost can choose toners with specific ingredients like glycerin or hyaluronic acid.

How to make Facial toners at home?

Homemade facial toners offer a natural, cost-effective alternative to store-bought products. Below are seven DIY toner recipes, each catering to different skincare needs:

1) Basic toner recipe

A basic facial toner recipe needs witch hazel, lavender or rosewater, distilled water, and essential oils for a soothing and refreshing effect.

2) Vitamin C toner

To make this facial toner, you need the peel of an orange or lemon, witch hazel, and boiling water. This toner is excellent due to the presence of ascorbic acid from the lemon, which is vital for skin health.

3) Clarifying apple cider vinegar toner

A mixture of witch hazel, apple cider vinegar, distilled water, and lavender water works as an amazing facial toner. Ideal for oily skin, it helps in balancing pH and preventing bacterial growth.

4) Tomato juice toner

This facial toner is nothing more than a simple combination of tomato juice and distilled water, effective for unclogging and shrinking enlarged pores.

5) Hibiscus toner

Hibiscus toner mist requires hyaluronic acid, distilled water, witch hazel, Hibiscus petals, Aloe Vera, and citric acid. It is great for the anti-aging and detoxifying properties of hibiscus, known for promoting skin healing and collagen formation.

6) Rose Water Toner

Rose water is one of the most common facial toners for people with dry skin. For this toner, one needs rosewater, glycerin, and geranium essential oil, offering antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, particularly suitable for sensitive skin.

7) Green Tea Toner

A green tea toner combines green tea, argan, jojoba, or avocado oil. Green tea is known for its antioxidant properties, reducing sun damage and skin inflammation.

Each of these toners can be applied twice daily after cleansing. It's essential to let the toner absorb for about a minute before applying other skincare products. Regular use of these DIY toners can significantly enhance the overall health and appearance of the skin.

Homemade facial toners are an effective, natural way to enhance one's skincare regimen. They offer various benefits, from balancing skin pH to providing hydration and nutrients. With a range of recipes tailored to different skin types and needs, DIY toners are a versatile solution for maintaining healthy, radiant skin.

FAQs

When is the right time to apply face toner?

Apply your DIY toner twice a day, after cleansing your skin and before other skincare products.

How should I use toner?

Spritz it directly onto your skin or apply a light layer with a cotton ball, then wait for about a minute to let it sink in.

Is it good to use face toner on my body?

Yes, using toner on your body can have similar beneficial effects as on your face.