11 most expensive celebrity beauty treatments and what they do

Expensive celebrity beauty treatments are quite popular, and for a lot of celebrities, maintaining a flawless appearance is not just a desire, it's a necessity. The celeb beauty treatments stand as a testament to the high standard and the lengths to which stars will go to preserve their youth.

These celebrity beauty treatments range from scientifically advanced devices to rare and luxurious ingredients. The treatments come with hefty price tags, reflecting the premium placed on physical perfection in the celebrity realm. Each of these celebrity beauty treatments offers a unique solution, from anti-aging to skin rejuvenation to maintaining a particular aesthetic. They offer solutions for everyone.

This article will delve into these opulent beauty rituals, and uncover the fascinating, and often extravagant, ways celebrities invest in their looks, setting trends and maintaining their status in the spotlight.

Most expensive celebrity beauty treatments and how they work

1) Madonna’s Anti-Cellulite Device

Popstar Madonna utilizes an anti-cellulite device that $65,458.80 and employs acoustic wave therapy. These waves penetrate the skin, targeting cellulite structures.

They stimulate the breakdown of fat and improve blood circulation, effectively reducing cellulite and skin dimpling. Popular for her timeless beauty and fitness, this diva has adopted this high-tech solution to maintain smooth, cellulite-free skin.

2) Serena Williams’ Evian Bath

'The Evian Experience' is a luxurious bath using 1,000 liters of Evian spring water, priced at $4,165.56. The natural minerals in Evian water are believed to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin, providing a detoxifying and relaxing experience.

Serena Williams, a top-tier athlete, uses this treatment for relaxation and to maintain her skin’s health.

3) Kim Kardashian’s Vampire Facial

The vampire facial, costing $1,256.28, involves a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) process. Blood is drawn from the patient and processed to concentrate the plasma, rich in growth factors.

This plasma is then injected back into the skin, stimulating collagen production, improving skin texture, and promoting healing. Kim Kardashian popularized this treatment and posted on her Instagram as well, seeking its benefits for skin rejuvenation and anti-aging.

4) Mila Kunis’ Diamond and Ruby Facial

Mila Kunis opts for a $5,884.68 HD Diamond and Ruby Peel as reported by Daily Mail. This facial uses finely ground diamonds and rubies to exfoliate the skin.

As one of the most expensive celebrity beauty treatments, this exfoliation removes dead skin cells, promoting new cell growth and imparting a bright, youthful complexion. Mila Kunis, known for her radiant skin, invests in this luxurious exfoliating treatment.

5) Kelly Osborne’s White Diamond Manicure

As per her Instagram post, Kelly Osborne’s manicure involved white diamonds, costing approximately $1.4 million. This extravagant manicure uses real diamonds crushed into the polish or applied as adornments, providing a unique and luxurious nail finish.

Known for her bold fashion statements, Kelly Osborne showcased this opulent manicure, reflecting her style.

6) Jessica Simpson’s Tanning Routine

Jessica Simpson reportedly spends $925.68 per week on tanning. This routine likely involves high-end spray tans or sunbed sessions, offering a consistent, sun-kissed glow while avoiding the risks of traditional sun tanning.

Jessica Simpson, a pop star and fashion icon, maintains her signature tanned look through this weekly regimen.

7) Victoria Beckham’s Bee Venom Facial

The bee venom facial, costing $214.20 per session, is a favorite of Victoria Beckham as per Mirror UK. Bee venom is believed to stimulate the skin, increasing blood circulation and collagen production.

This celebrity beauty treatment can reduce wrinkles and a natural facelift effect. Victoria Beckham, known for her elegant and age-defying appearance, uses this facial for its natural lifting and rejuvenating properties.

8) Bar Refaeli's 24-karat Gold Facial

As per Entertainment Tonight, this facial, chosen by celebrities like Bar Refaeli, involves applying 24-karat gold. Gold is thought to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

When applied to the skin, it can reduce wrinkles, and sun damage, and add a luminous glow. Bar Refaeli, along with other celebs, opts for this treatment for its luxurious feel and perceived skin benefits.

9) Celine Dion’s Humidifier

Celine Dion invested over $2 million in a special humidifier. This device maintains optimal humidity levels, preventing dry skin and preserving vocal cord health, essential for a singer.

Renowned for her voice, Celine Dion’s investment underscores the importance of maintaining her vocal and skin health in the harsh Las Vegas climate.

10) Rihanna’s Hair Care

Rihanna’s hair care involves spending $25,000 weekly on a personal stylist as revealed in an interview with Refinery29. This celebrity beauty treatment allows for a diverse array of styles, colors, and treatments, keeping her hair in optimal condition and in line with current trends.

As a style icon, Rihanna’s ever-changing hairstyles are a key aspect of her image, necessitating this substantial investment.

11) Jennifer Lopez’s Placenta Facial

Placenta Facial is the last celebrity beauty treatment on the list that's worth mentioning. Jennifer Lopez spends about $1,200 weekly on human placenta facials as reported by Mirror. The placenta is rich in vitamins and proteins, which are believed to promote skin regeneration and improve texture.

Famous for her glowing skin, JLo opts for this unique facial to maintain her youthful appearance.

The world of expensive celebrity beauty treatments is fascinating and exorbitant. These treatments, ranging from diamond facials to vampire facials, signify more than just a quest for beauty, they are a testament to the lengths celebrities will go to maintain their allure.