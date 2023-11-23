Moisturizers made for oily skin utilize effective natural ingredients to offer a necessary solution. They provide hydration and nourishment, catering to beauty seekers. Additionally, they help regulate oil and sebum production, promoting overall skin health and hydration. With their unique formulation, these moisturizers combat challenges for oily skin, leaving it refreshed, revitalized, and shine-free.

Oily skin needs to be washed once or twice a day to remove the oil from the face. Frequently washing the face can make it dry and lifeless. Hence, a beauty enthusiast will need moisturizers for oily skin, especially to control excess sebum and hydrate and moisturize the skin. These moisturizers for oily skin are quickly absorbed into the skin and curb the formation of acne or pimples.

7 best moisturizers for oily skin: From Era Organics to Garnier

To meet the requirements of beauty enthusiasts with oily skin, it is crucial to use moisturizers that are specifically developed for this skin type. These moisturizers are specially designed to combat the detrimental effects of UV rays, pollution, and excessive cleansing, which can otherwise weaken the skin's moisture barrier. Further, by being oil-free, these moisturizers successfully maintain a shine-free complexion.

Here are the top seven moisturizers specifically designed for oily skin that are highly recommended for all beauty enthusiasts:

1) Era Organics Tea Tree Cream

The Era Organics Tea Tree Cream treats acne, blemishes, and blackheads while nourishing and hydrating the skin. It balances dry areas and controls oil content, reducing irritation and redness.

The non-comedogenic formula contains seven organic ingredients that heal oily skin. Tea tree oil is anti-inflammatory; aloe vera hydrates and promotes cell regeneration; and pomegranate provides SPF protection, cleanses clogged pores, and improves blood circulation.

Priced at $19.20 on Amazon, this vegan and cruelty-free unisex product excludes parabens, sulfates, perfume, and dye.

2) ACURE Incredibly Clear Mattifying Moisturizer

The ACURE Incredibly Clear Mattifying Moisturizer is a highly absorbent formula that effortlessly penetrates the skin.

Enriched with chlorella and lilac extracts, this oil-free moisturizer effectively hydrates the skin while eliminating excess oil and shine. It helps revitalize the skin, leaving behind a smooth, matte finish.

This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, and mineral oils found at a cost of $18.21 on Amazon.

3) Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture

Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture is a lightweight moisturizer that effectively hydrates the skin while reducing oily shine.

Formulated with castor oil, it helps balance dry areas to provide a matte finish. This dermatologist-tested cream is non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, and free of alcohol and fragrance, making it suitable for all skin types.

Commonly used as a makeup base by many makeup lovers, one can easily find this product on Amazon, where it is priced at $45.

5) La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Daily Moisturizer

The La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Daily Moisturizer fights excess oil, reduces shine, and minimizes pores.

With Sebulyse technology for pore tightening and shine control, it has micro-exfoliators that cleanse and hydrate the skin. It is oil-free, non-comedogenic, and a great makeup base.

This dermatologist-tested $35.99 product on Amazon is paraben- and fragrance-free.

5) L’Oreal Paris Hydra Genius

L'Oreal Paris Hydra Genius is a water-based moisturizer. It hydrates the skin for 72 hours. Its unique formula allows it to absorb into the skin.

The moisturizer contains hyaluronic acid and aloe water, which lock in moisture. It nourishes the skin and helps reduce excess oil and sebum, giving it a matte finish.

A beauty buff can buy this long-lasting and fragrance-free skincare product for $18.54 on Amazon and Walmart.

6) Dermalogica Active Moist

The Dermalogica Active Moist is a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer.

Its sheer formula is enriched with silk amino acids and plant extracts to help smooth the skin. This non-greasy cream contains lemon, burdock, and cucumber, known for their ability to refine skin texture.

A beauty lover can find it on Amazon for $43. It is vegan, cruelty-free, and free from gluten, parabens, artificial fragrances, and colors.

7) Garnier SkinActive 3-in-1 Moisturizer with Green Tea

The Garnier SkinActive 3-in-1 Moisturizer is a versatile skincare product suitable for day and night use.

It contains green tea, known for its caffeine and circulation-boosting properties, providing nourishment and hydration without greasiness. It absorbs easily, leaving the skin moisturized and revitalized. It also balances natural oil levels and reduces shine.

Priced at $9.79 on Amazon, this moisturizer is affordable. It is vegan, made with 96% natural ingredients, and free of mineral oil, parabens, silicones, and dyes.

These moisturizers protect the skin's moisture barrier from the harmful effects of UV rays, pollution, and over-cleansing. Beauty enthusiasts can purchase them from their official website or popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart.