What is Pyunkang Yul’s Black Tea line? 6 Products from the Korean skincare line for plump skin

Experience the skin benefits of fermented black tea Pyunkang Yul’s Black Tea line. South Korean skincare brand Pyunkang Yul was a brainchild of the traditional medicine clinic, Pyunkang Eastern Medicine Clinic, which is famous for treating atopic skin diseases.

The Korean beauty brand maintains its philosophy of creating recipes to boost the skin’s barrier using minimal ingredients and without unnecessary chemicals. Pyunkang Yul offers a range of skincare lines formulated for different skin concerns, including the Black Tea line.

Let’s explore how Pyunkang Yul approached the advantages of Black Tea in skincare and the best products to try from Pyunkang Yul’s Black Tea line.

What Is Pyunkang Yul’s Black Tea line?

While black tea in skincare is famous for its caffeine and antioxidants that help lighten the skin and reduce fine lines, fermented black tea can do much more for the skin, resulting in revitalized, youthful skin. Pyunkang Yul’s Black Tea line is an infusion of fermented black tea, Kombucha, and other skin-soothing and refreshing ingredients, resulting in a collection of luxury anti-aging skincare.

Compared to regular black tea, Pyunkang Yul’s fermented black tea-infused skincare contains more polyphenols and catechins, which are known to have intensive antioxidant properties.

6 Products from Pyunkang Yul’s Black Tea line to try to plump skin

Pyunkang Yul’s Black Tea line has six products to complete a skincare routine.

1. Black Tea Deep Infusion Toner

This facial toner is an infusion of anti-oxidizing fermented Black Tea and the vitality of Mugwort extract, which delivers moisture filling to keep the skin firm and plump. Complimenting this are skin-revitalizing ingredients, including Niacinamide, Peptides, Adenosine, and five Hyaluronic acids. For those who want to rejuvenate the skin and brighten skin tone, this toner can provide a youthful glow for aging skin.

The price is $21 on the official website.

2. Black Tea Boosting Serum

Experience the wrinkle-lifting power of Kombucha in every pump of this boosting serum. The combined fermented Black Tea and Ginseng fruit extract packs the serum with nutrition to help firm the skin that has lost its vitality. In addition, the Seaberry extract promotes radiance from deep within the skin, resulting in youthful, radiant skin.

The price is $40 on the official website.

3. Black Tea Enriched Cream

Part of Pyunkang Yul’s Black Tea line is an enriched cream that provides high nutrition to dehydrated, brittle, flaky, and irritated skin. Fermented black tea, Niacinamide, and Adenosine work together to brighten, even out, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

The price is $30 on the official website.

4. Black Tea Time Reverse Eye Patch

Combining the effects of Kombucha, black soybean extract, Birch leaf extract, and rice bran extract, this eye patch offers anti-aging to care for dark circles and sagging under-eye areas. The water-soluble patch is further enriched with low-molecular collagen that helps reduce puffy eyes and under-eye bags.

The price is $12 on the official website.

5. Black Tea Time Reverse Eye Cream

The eye cream features a rich blend of Kombucha, peptides, Yeast beta-glucan, Shea butter, Macadamia seed oil, and Mulberry extract to provide deep wrinkle care and elasticity for the skin around the eyes. It’s further enriched with hyaluronic acid and ceramide to give tired skin much-needed moisture and nourishment.

The price is $18 on the official website.

6. Black Tea Revitalizing Mask Pack

Revitalize dull and tired skin with this mask pack from Pyunkang Yul’s Black Tea line. Complementing the rejuvenating benefits of fermented black tea are NNiacinamide and Broussonetia, which bring the skin additional radiance and a glowy finish.

The price is $30 on the official website.

Whether a beauty buff is searching for anti-aging Korean skincare products or wants to incorporate black tea in their skincare regimen, Pyungkang Yul’s Black Tea line offers minimalistic and promising solutions.

Besides the official website, these items can be purchased at other online retail stores and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Yes Style, and iHerb.