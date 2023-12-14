5 best celebrity-approved under-eye masks to treat dark circles

Under-eye masks are known to combat tiredness below the eye area and get rid of dark circles, fine lines, crow's feet, and wrinkles. The reason behind dark circles can be an extreme lack of sleep, binge-watching a show, a night out with friends, or a workload. Netherless puffy eyes are an undeniable part of one's look the next day. But nowadays, it seems like a far-flung goal to achieve the desired results, as the skin under the eyes is the thinnest, so it calls for extra care. This can only happen when one incorporates a proper eye-care routine.

Many celebrities have now found a fool-proof way to combat this issue and have tried to make themselves look well-rested despite their hectic schedules. Sportskeeda's team came across the top five favorite celebrity picks, including the likes of Haiely Biber, Kendall Jenner, and Selena Gomez, that can help reverse all signs of aging in just 20 minutes.

These celebrity-approved under-eye masks from brands like Dieuxskin and Estee Lauder can be easily sourced from online beauty retailers like Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, or Bluemercury. Ranging at a retail price of $25-$115.

Rare Beauty to 111 Skin: Top 5 must-have celebrity-approved under-eye masks to treat dark circles

1) Dieuxskin Forever Eye Mask- Hailey Bieber

Dieuxskin is a thin, lightweight reusable eye mask that holds gels, serums, and creams close to the under-eye skin. Through this mask, the face stays hydrated by leaving the skin prepped, moisturized, and heavenly-looking. The product comes from 100% non-porous silicone. The Rhode Beauty founder, Hailey Bieber, is also a fan of this beauty product.

In one of her Vouge interview videos, she expresses her journey with new products that hit the market by saying,

“I just love the routine of skincare, I always have. I love the ritual and commitment of it.”

From this, it's easy to get a clear picture of how Dieux Skin’s innovative under-eye masks fit into one's unique skincare routine. Dieuxskin Forever Eye Mask is available on Amazon and other beauty retailers for $25.

2) Rare Beauty Hydrating Under Eye Patches- Selena Gomez

Rare Beauty Hydrating Under Eye Patches (Image via Tiktok/@selenagomez)

Rare Beauty Hydrating Under Eye Patches provide a cooling hydrogel sensation that makes the skin look firmer and well-rested while reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. This under-eye mask to treat dark circles comes infused with caffeine, green tea extract, hyaluronic acid, and cacao seed. The founder of Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez, shares her train of thought by saying it on her official website,

“A must for when I want to look well-rested! I love how cooling and refreshing they feel. The best part—they don’t leave a sticky residue so you can put on makeup right away.”

The actress herself showcased this as one of her beauty tips on TikTok, expressing how well they prepped her undereye area just before makeup. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, and other beauty retailers for $25.

3) 111 Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask- Victoria Beckham

111 Skin's Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask is a high-end, sophisticated dark circle mask that quickly firms and tightens aging eyes. Created by Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, it can provide immediate results in just 20 minutes. The mask contains retinol to retexture skin, vitamins to improve discoloration, potent peptides to fight lines, and black diamond particles to promote youthfulness.

Victoria Beckham took it to her Instagram account, where she shares her best-suited under-eye masks that help her look awake, especially for her early-morning shoots. The product is available on Harrods, Amazon, Bluemercury, and Revolve for $115.

4) Shiseido Uplifting and Firming Eye Mask- Anne Hathaway

Shiseido Uplifting and Firming Eye Mask-Anne Hathaway (Image via Vogue)

The uplifting and firming eye mask from Shiseido offers a rapid reaction to dark circles that helps to revitalize the eye area. This eye mask helps to visibly improve dullness and wrinkles, making the skin look brighter, tighter, and smoother. In an interview with People Magazine, Anne Hathaway expresses her experience using Shiseido's under-eye mask by saying,

"I'm really happy to have been exposed to Shiseido's Uplifting and Firming Eye Mask. I didn't know there was skincare specifically designed for skin in its fifth decade. I’m thrilled to have an extra bit of support."

This eye mask starts to show visible results in just one week of application. It contains the starting ingredient, i.e., retinol, and ReNeura Technology. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, Macy's, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $85.

5) Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask- Kendall Jenner

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask (Image via/Snapchat Kendall Jenner)

The Night Repair Eye Mask from Estee Lauder keeps the under-eye area cool and refreshed in just 10 minutes. The product rejuvenates the look, boosts hydration treats, fine lines, and wrinkles, and provides a radiant, infused luminous youth. Kendall Jenner was spotted in one of her Snapchat stories getting ready with Estee Lauder's Recovery Eye Mask. She shared this skincare routine with her fans.

In an interview with People's Magazine, Mary Phillips, her makeup artist, shares her experience while prepping the model's face for the MET Gala event where she says that,

"Kendall wanted something super light and glowy. She looked radiant, de-puffed, and glowing. I massaged the remaining serum into Kendall’s skin and a little bit into her neck and chest."

The Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask is available on Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, and other beauty retailers for $45.

These celebrity-approved under-eye masks offer a promising solution to combat dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles. With innovative formulations and endorsements from the likes of Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner, these products promise effective results in just minutes. Incorporating such masks into a regular skincare routine may contribute to a refreshed and rejuvenated under-eye area, providing a visible boost to one's overall appearance and confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q.1) How often should one use the under-eye masks, and how effective can they be?

The under-eye mask can turn very effective once they are applied to the skin daily or once or twice a week. It effectively enhances skin hydration, ensuring optimal moisturization.

Q.2) Do eye masks work to improve sleep?

Under-eye masks can create complete darkness, which typically enhances the quality of sleep as it eliminates any disturbance caused by external light sources.

Q.3) Can under-eye masks effectively reduce the appearance of wrinkles?

Under-eye patches have been specifically formulated to address concerns such as dark circles, crow's feet, wrinkles, and fine lines. These patches work by effectively drawing moisture from the deeper layers of the skin, thereby enhancing hydration levels and bolstering the skin's innate capacity to retain moisture.