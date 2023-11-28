9 best Estee Lauder perfumes of all time 

Estee Lauder perfumes are the perfect match for a perfume enthusiast in search of a botanical, tropical, musky, woody, oriental, citrusy, or even vanilla-based scent. Their perfumes are not only beautifully packaged but also meticulously formulated to create fragrances that leave a lasting impression. No matter their preference, Estee Lauder perfumes offer exceptional results that are sure to capture the heart of any scent-seeker.

9 Timeless Estee Lauder Perfumes: From Pleasures to Estee by Estee Lauder

Here are nine top Estee Lauder perfumes to help perfume enthusiasts choose a favorite:

1) Estee Lauder Pleasures Eau de Parfum Spray

Gwyneth Paltrow's favorite, this Estee Lauder perfume offers an elegant floral scent that brings joy. It's airy and whimsical, with a mix of white lilies, violet leaves, and green accents at the top.

As the top notes fade, the heart notes reveal the sweetness of pink and baie roses, jasmine, white peony, black lilac, and karo-karounde blossoms. To add warmth, sandalwood and patchouli make an appearance, enhancing the senses.

Priced at $61.99 on Amazon, this Eau de Parfum spray instantly uplifts with its positive and sophisticated vibes.

2) Estee Lauder Youth Dew Eau de Parfum Spray

Youth Dew, one of Estee Lauder's earliest fragrances, is a warm oriental scent that adds excitement. Gloria Swanson, Joan Crawford, and Dolores Del Rio all used it, which increased its popularity.

This beloved perfume combines keynotes of rose, lavender, and jonquil (top), along with jasmine, muguet, and spices (heart). Moss, vetiver, and patchouli add a seductive touch as the base note.

Priced at $37.90 on Amazon, this jasmine EDP enhances sensuality and boosts confidence.

3) Estee Lauder Modern Muse Eau de Parfum Spray

This Eau de Parfum became popular after receiving an endorsement from Misty Copeland, a famous dancer and celebrity.

This celebrity-approved fragrance showcases the prominent jasmine top notes with a touch of mandarin orange. Alongside honeysuckle, tuberose, or lily, it creates a harmonious heart note. The EDP finishes with amber wood and gentle musk base notes, adding a comforting warmth. Additionally, hints of vanilla, musk, and patchouli linger in the air, leaving a lasting impression.

This EDP, priced at $79.19 on Amazon, symbolizes the empowered and independent modern woman and contains a delightful floral-woody scent.

4) Estee Lauder Beautiful Eau de Parfum Spray

Perfect for romantic date nights, this sensual and classy Eau de Parfum spray from Estee Lauder is a must-have for perfume enthusiasts.

The fragrance is a delightful blend of rose, tuberose, lily, mandarin, and marigold, with orange flowers, ylang-ylang, jasmine, and muguet as the keynotes. Complementing this sweet aroma are the base notes of sandalwood oil, amber, and vetiver.

On Amazon, you can get this exquisite perfume for just $58.99, and scent-seekers can't stop raving about its subtle allure.

5) Estee Lauder Pleasures Intense Eau de Parfum

The Estee Lauder Pleasures Intense Eau de Parfum is a seductive fragrance.

Perfect for spicy and elegant evenings, it features a velvety and voluptuous blend of peony, pink tiger lily, and jasmine as the top notes. The heart notes include a Moroccan rose, pink tiger lily, and jasmine for added sensuality. The base notes of maple wood, benzoin crystals, and vanilla complete the aromatic experience.

Available on Amazon for $61.14, this fragrance embodies the perfumer's grace, charm, and strengths.

6) Estee Lauder Knowing Eau de Parfum Spray

One of Estee Lauder's best perfumes is a delightful blend of woody and floral notes. The heart of this fragrance features a combination of rose, tuberose, mimosa, plum, and pittosporum, which rests gently upon a base of jasmine, patchouli, and orange flowers. The warm embrace of oakmoss, vetiver, sandalwood, and amber in the base notes adds a captivating finish.

With a price of $81.49 on Amazon, this timeless classic fragrance evokes the sensation of basking under the sun in a field of beautiful flowers.

7) Estee Lauder Eau De Private Collection Spray

This Estee Lauder perfume is a luxurious fragrance that will delight any scent-seeker.

It features top notes of honeysuckle, jasmine, and citrus, which blend perfectly with heart notes of orange flower, ylang-ylang, and coriander to create a fresh and earthy essence. The fragrance finishes with base notes of sandalwood and patchouli.

This EDP, available on Amazon for $102.50, offers a perfect balance of sweetness and a delightful scent for those who love fragrances.

8) Estee Lauder Beyond Paradise Eau de Parfum

Estee Lauder's Beyond Paradise is a beautiful perfume that offers an exquisite olfactory experience.

Each spritz delivers a unique tropical intoxication with top notes of blue hyacinth, Eden's mist, orange flower, templar, and jabuticaba fruit. In the heart of the fragrance, laelia orchid, crepe jasmine, mahonia japonica, and pink honeysuckle provide a delightful sugar rush for the senses. As the fragrance lingers, base notes of natal plum blossoms, ambrette seed, zebrano wood, and golden melaleuca bark add a tantalizing woody zest.

Priced at $71 on Amazon, this exquisite fragrance is sure to turn heads and garner compliments.

9) Estee By Estee Lauder Super Eau de Parfum

Perfect for making a statement day or night, this signature perfume from Estee Lauder exudes a warm and woody scent, complementing the vividness of the florals.

The Estee by Estee Lauder fragrance begins with beautiful notes of jasmine, rose, and muguet, paving the way for a delightful blend of coriander, ylang-ylang, and orris. The EDP settles with the base notes of sandalwood and moss, bringing a comforting balance.

Available for $53.55 on Amazon, this EDP celebrates womanhood with every spritz.

