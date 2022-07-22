Who is Olu Evans? All about Misty Copeland's husband as ballet dancer reveals she secretly welcomed her first child

Misty Copeland and Olu Evans secretly became the parents of a boy named Jackson. While speaking to a news outlet, the ballet dancer said she is currently on maternity leave and will return to the stage in 2023.

Copeland said she did not announce the news of her pregnancy since she likes to keep the details of her personal life private. She also mentioned:

“Definitely with my son, I wouldn’t have him probably be on camera for anything. But when it comes to my career and what I’m doing, I’m really open.”

Ken L. Harris, Ph.D. @DrHarris1911 The famed ballerina, 39, and husband Olu Evans recently welcomed their first baby together, son Jackson, she tells PEOPLE exclusively. blackenterprise.com/misty-copeland… The famed ballerina, 39, and husband Olu Evans recently welcomed their first baby together, son Jackson, she tells PEOPLE exclusively. blackenterprise.com/misty-copeland…

Copeland spoke about her son’s first international trip, stating that she recently got Jackson’s passport and they will be in Corsica this summer. She praised her husband for being an amazing father, saying that she wouldn’t have been able to do it without having Evans beside her and that he has been with her throughout her career to help her balance things.

Everything known about Misty Copeland’s husband

Although Olu Evans has gained recognition as Misty Copeland’s husband, he is also known as the cousin of actor and Broadway star Taye Diggs.

Evans is a corporate attorney who went to law school at Emory University and passed the bar in 2007. He is the owner of a dancewear company called Muse Dancewear, which sells ballet slippers and tights alongside ribbons and paint to keep slippers in shape.

Misty Copeland and Olu Evans at The Opening Night After Party for Hedwig and The Angry Inch (Image via Bruce Gilkas/Getty Images)

Copeland and Evans were first introduced by Diggs in 2006 at an NYC nightclub but did not tie the knot immediately. Olu proposed to Misty in August 2015 and they exchanged vows the following year. While speaking to a news outlet in 2015, Copeland said that she wanted a simple wedding ceremony and stated:

“I just want it to be simple and classy and not feel like I’m in a tutu. I feel like I get to become a fairy princess on stage and wear incredible costumes and gowns to galas.”

Speaking about Evans, Copeland said that he had always cared for her and that he supported her in every way as her career was important to her.

In brief, about Misty Copeland

Also known as Misty Danielle Copeland, she is the first African American woman to be promoted to principal dancer in the history of the American Ballet Theatre (ABT).

The 39-year-old won the Los Angeles Music Center Spotlight Award as the best dancer in Southern California in 1997. She attended two workshops with ABT and became a member of their studio company in 2000 and corps de ballet the following year.

Apart from being a talented dancer, she has also written two autobiographies and a documentary, A Ballerina’s Tale, where she spoke about the challenges she had to face throughout her career. She has appeared on reality shows like A Day in the Life and So You Think You Can Dance and endorsed products for brands like T-Mobile, The Dannon Company, Pepper, and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far