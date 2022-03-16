Who was Barbara Maier Gustern? Renowned Broadway singing coach dies aged 87 after being shoved on NYC sidewalk 

Barbara Maier Gustern, a famed Broadway singing coach, underwent traumatic brain damage after being knocked to the ground by a stranger in New York City. Subsequently, she succumbed to the injuries and passed away in the hospital.

The deceased 87-year-old was left in critical condition after her head struck the pavement. She was shoved from behind without provocation near her apartment on the evening of March 10 while walking in the Chelsea neighborhood.

On March 15, her grandson AJ took to her Facebook page to announce that she had died at 11:15 a.m. local time.

Calling her the "brightest little flames to ever grace this world," AJ shared a picture holding Gustern's hand and updated everyone who wanted to know more about her final moments.

In an old post announcing Gustern's injury, AJ said:

"I am incomprehensibly broken inside... do what you can for your fellow human being, no matter how small. Make the time. Preventing needless loss and violence like this starts with us as individuals. We must care more for each other."

Barbara Maier Gustern trained many popular opera stars

Gustern grew up in Indiana, immigrated to New York City with Broadway aspirations, and eventually became a celebrated vocal coach. While working with singer Diamanda Galás in the 1980s, she coached Blondie's Debbie Harry and was introduced to the downtown NYC cabaret scene.

She also trained numerous musical, opera, and popular music stars, including drag artist and playwright Taylor Mac, and feminist punk vocalist Kathleen Hanna. Eventually, her career led to her working with the cast of Daniel Fish's 2019 Broadway revival of Oklahoma!

As for her injuries, police released surveillance footage, which showed a young woman dressed in a black jacket over a white skirt or dress, black tights or leggings, and a black scarf or choker.

Erik Bottcher @ebottcher Barbara Maier Gustern has died from her injuries. The person who did this needs to be found and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Please come forward should you have any information about this case. Barbara Maier Gustern has died from her injuries. The person who did this needs to be found and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Please come forward should you have any information about this case. https://t.co/np9W5ilAF2

Police say Gustern was pushed from behind by the suspect near West 28th Street and Eighth Avenue, causing her to fall and hit her head. After the attack, the attacker fled toward Ninth Avenue.

Friends and relatives told The New York Times that Barbara Maier Gustern remained conscious after the injury and told one friend she had never been hit this hard before.

Apparently, she gave the police a description of her attacker, telling them she heard the woman shout a derogatory term before pushing her. No reason has come to light as to why this incident happened.

Friends said that she had been rushing to Joe's Pub at the Public Theatre that night to watch one of her students perform. The singer usually taught in her apartment, working 10 hour days.

AJ told The New York Times just before Barbara Maier Gustern passed away that she's just a ball of light in a world that is dark and doesn't make any sense.

Edited by Prem Deshpande